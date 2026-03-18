Galactic Vault TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

Galactic Vault TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Galactic Vault is a fast-paced FPS roguelite set in a dystopian future where big corporations hoard all technology.

As a former VOLT (Vault Operations & Lost Tech) operative, your mission is to infiltrate and plunder tech vaults. Recover cutting-edge technology, expand your arsenal permanently, and face increasingly difficulty challenges.

Upgrade Your Weapon

Diverse Weaponry: Start with low-tech weapons and unlock more advanced options with hard earned currency to give you a stronger start.

Endless Combinations: Discover attachments during your infiltrations to upgrade your weapons. Transform a pistol into a shotgun or modify your SMG into a semi-automatic sniper.

Powerful Abilities: Enhance your playstyle with devastating under-barrel launchers and unique movement abilities.

Epic Combos: Combine multiple upgrades for crazy effects, rewarding strategic weapon-building.

The Vault

Varied Enemies: Face diverse foes, from standard robots and drones to brainwashed psychos and relentless tank chargers.

Challenging Bosses: Encounter bosses in each vault that test your skills and weapon’s true potential.

Play Your Way

Dynamic movement: Jump, slide, sprint or dash through neatly designed rooms. Each room featuring verticality and amazing sliding opportunities to get those stylish kills.

Custom Vaults: Utilize the in-game vault editor to design unique experiences, adjusting length, difficulty, encounters, and enemies. Share creations via the Steam Workshop and explore others’ designs.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Galactic_Vault_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.5 GB

MD5SUM : 168118249261f280a02ca6849392fd2e

System Requirements of Galactic Vault TENOKE

Before you start Galactic Vault TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* Processor: Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Galactic Vault TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Galactic Vault TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





