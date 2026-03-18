Mr Sleepy Man TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Mr Sleepy Man TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

In Mr. Sleepy Man, you play as a sleepy guy who’s up way past his bedtime and out of control!

The citizens of Bedtime Town dont stand a chance! Make a mess of everything you find and turn the entire town against you!

In Bedtime Town nobody can hear you snore

Mr. Sleepy Man features a fully expressive 3D platformer moveset. Jump, glide, and dive your way through interconnected levels that encourage exploration and experimentation.

Interactivity is key! You can pick up and play with every item you find. Youll need to use the environment to your advantage if you want to create chaos and find every secret this game has to offer!

List of features:

* A one-of-a-kind soundtrack written and performed by the developer.

* Over 350 objectives to complete! (Including collectables)

* Chaos simulator gameplay!

* Immersive environments, unhinged characters, and interactive NPCs.

* Fluid character movement!

* SLEEP BUTTON! Go to sleep at any time!

OUCH!

Your actions will have consequences! NPCs will remember how you’ve treated them. Friendly faces won’t last long when you’re up to no good, so be wise!

Bedtime Town’s cast of outrageous characters have their own independent logic. These aren’t copy + paste NPCs. Each one of these characters responds in a different way that reflects their own personality!

Mmm… Donuts!

Equip different colored PJs!

Mr. Sleepy Man features an interconnected world filled with secrets for the player to explore. With over 250 objectives to complete (including collectables), you’ll easily get lost finding every nook and cranny this game has to offer.

Hit snooze and cruise through this sleepy land!

With a fully original soundtrack composed and performed by the developer, Mr. Sleepy Man delivers a soundscape that blends nostalgic homages to classic 3D platformers with the raw, melodic edge of early 2000s alternative rock.

Be careful what you dream of…

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Mr_Sleepy_Man_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.1 GB

MD5SUM : 47b2f9742965eae548fc33d4f18ad5bc

System Requirements of Mr Sleepy Man TENOKE

Before you start Mr Sleepy Man TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GTX 750

* DirectX: Version 10

* Storage: 3 GB available space

* Additional Notes: This game was meant to be played with a controller!

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GTX 1080

* Storage: 3 GB available space

* Additional Notes: This game was meant to be played with a controller!

Mr Sleepy Man TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Mr Sleepy Man TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





