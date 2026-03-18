Ire A Prologue v1.0.0.12 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Ire A Prologue v1.0.0.12 PC Game 2026 Overview

A missing father. A haunted ship. And thirteen doors to the truth.

Emilys father has vanished and the only clues to his disappearance lie aboard a ship lost deep in the Bermuda Triangle.

To find him, and just maybe bring him back, youll have to unlock 13 mysterious doors hiding in the ships dark, narrow corridors all with a monster stalking your every move.

IRE: A PROLOGUE is just the beginning. The opening of a sprawling story set in a new, original horror franchise.

Are you ready to uncover the truth?

NOSTALGIA HORROR

A love letter to 80s and 90s horror, Ire: A Prologue immerses you in a haunting story told from a young teenagers perspective.

Full 3D audio places you in the haunted soundscape of the ship, while a composed orchestral score amplifies the sadness, grief, and tension along the way.

YOU HIDE, IT SEEKS

What if hide and seek was life and death?

A relentless monster is stalking you, and the only way to survive is to stay hidden.

As you sneak around the ship, use your skills and size to outsmart it. Slip into clever hiding spots, squeeze into vents, and make noise to distract it.

The smarter you get, the smarter it gets. So, listen closely, move carefully, and collect the clues before it finds you.

THE START OF A NEW HORROR FRANCHISE

This is just the beginning. Ire: A Prologue sets up the deep narrative behind the many mysteries that await in the Ire franchise.

Emilys story kicks off a chain of events that will forever change the world as we know it.

Can you survive long enough to uncover the truth?

Key Features:

* First-person narrative horror game set aboard an abandoned ship in the Bermuda Triangle

* Use stealth mechanics to play hide and seek with a monster that hunts you and reacts to your actions

* From walkie-talkies to wind-up alarm clocks, find, use, and assemble tools to distract and outwit the monster

* Search each room for journals, cassettes, and discarded items to learn the truth of what happened to the missing crew

* Survive 13 loops through the abandoned ship, revealing more of the narrative each time

* Built in Unreal Engine 5 for an immersive atmosphere that elevates the tension

* Full 3D spatial audio with 7.1 surround sound

* Fully voiced narrative and memorable characters

* Haunting orchestral score recorded at Treasure Isle Studios with the Nashville Recording Orchestra

* Tension System Ambience, music, and breathing respond to your actions, building suspense in real time

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This Game may contain content not appropriate for all ages, or may not be appropriate for viewing at work: General Mature Content

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.0.0.12

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Ire_A_Prologue_v1_0_0_12.zip

Game Download Size : 9.5 GB

MD5SUM : 6f2591ffb5b487fa6c58786274ae7542

System Requirements of Ire A Prologue v1.0.0.12

Before you start Ire A Prologue v1.0.0.12 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5-9500/ AMD Ryzen 5 3500x

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB / AMD Radeon Radeon RX 5500XT 8GB

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 10 GB available space

* Sound Card: Surround Sound

* VR Support: No

* Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and Operating System

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i7-11700k/ AMD Ryzen 7 5700x3d

* Memory: 32 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8GB / AMD Radeon Radeon RX 7700XT 12GB

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 10 GB available space

* Sound Card: Surround Sound

* VR Support: No

* Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and Operating System

Ire A Prologue v1.0.0.12 Free Download

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