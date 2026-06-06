Alien Market Simulator TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Alien Market Simulator TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

After getting bail from the Intergalactic Police, you’ve been given a chance to earn your freedom. The catch? You must manage a space station on a distant, unknown planet. But this isnt the freedom youve been dreaming of. You must check in daily through the stations system and prove your worth to the authorities. Only by staying on top of your tasks can you hope to reclaim your independence.

MANAGE THE STATION:

Turn a rundown shop into a booming alien marketplace.

Run a bustling interstellar market while repairing and upgrading your space station. Transform it from a forgotten pit stop into a must-visit hub for alien travelers seeking snacks, fuel, and whatever else they didnt know they needed.

Key Features:

* Scan and Sell: Manually scan items at checkout to complete transactions. Dont forget the receipt!

* Stock Unique Items: Sell bizarre but familiar alien goodssome legal, some less so.

* Decorate Your Station: Use AKEA to order quirky sci-fi decorations and transform your shops vibe.

* Manage Bathrooms: Even aliens gotta go. Keep the bathrooms clean because happy bladders lead to bigger tips.

* Hire Robotic Staff: Automate cleaning, restocking, and customer interaction.

* Order Deliveries: Use robotic couriers to restock from the Galactic catalog.

* Keep it Clean: Dirty floors mean angry customersmaintain hygiene to keep traffic high.

* Watch for Thieves: Some creatures eat the merchandise. Catch them before they escape!

* Pay up the loan: Freedom has a price. Make your payments on timeunless youre ready for a surprise visit from ‘The Pardathrox’ at the station.

FEULING STATION:

Power up the universe! Fuel up Plasma, Nuclear, and Anti-Matter for the intergalactic travelers passing through your station. Keep their ships running smoothly and their engines hummingbecause a well-fueled traveler is a happy traveler.

* Fuel a wide range of alien ships with unique needs.

* Upgrade fueling tech for faster, safer service.

RUN A STREET RESTAURANT

Fast, weird, and a little hectic. Cook alien food with strange ingredients while dealing with a nonstop line of hungry customers. With odd orders and even stranger visitors, every shift is a bit of a rollercoaster.

Key Features:

* Build Your Stall: Set up chairs, tables, and gear to attract hungry aliens.

* Cook With Chaos: Order bizarre ingredients and mix them into unexpected dishes.

* Serve & Earn: Keep up with the rush, satisfy strange tastes, and rake in those credits.

THE ECO-SYSTEM:

The world outside your station is alive! A peaceful hum of strange creatures and alien nature. But not everything out there is friendly. Some creatures can get a little ugly… and might just scare off your customers.

Key Features:

* Living Environment: A dynamic ecosystem that changes based on your actions and station growth.

* Biohazard Zones: Dangerous biomass may spread near your stationclean it up or contain it before it mutates.

AND SO MUCH MORE PLANNED!

Exciting new features are in developmentstay tuned!

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

We used AI to create the capsules for the game’s store page.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Alien_Market_Simulator_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.1 GB

MD5SUM : 1d461e0b813e24abd13252f8056fc772

System Requirements of Alien Market Simulator TENOKE

Before you start Alien Market Simulator TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows (64-bit) 10

* Processor: i5 3550 / RYZEN 5 2500X

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 960 / AMD R9 270X

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 5 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows (64-bit) 11

* Processor: i5 7600K / Ryzen 5 2600x

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD RX 480

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 8 GB available space

Alien Market Simulator TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Alien Market Simulator TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





