Poly Bridge 3 v1.5.13 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation game.

Poly Bridge 3 v1.5.13 PC Game 2026 Overview

Poly Bridge 3 is a puzzle game where building bridges is key. Get vehicles to their destination by testing your engineering and problem solving skills. Suspension bridges, draw-bridges, multi-level bridges, crazy almost-bridges, bridges, bridges, bridges!

Campaign

Explore the new Open World Campaign with a dozen worlds and 100+ new levels. Jumps, Hydraulics, Normal Bridges, and more giving you hours of gameplay to enjoy! Take a flying leap in Vaulting Towers or flex those hydraulic muscles in Bifrost Bend!

Sandbox

Let your engineering creativity flow with no restrictions in Sandbox mode, allowing you to push your bridge building skills to the limit. Challenge your friends and the community by designing intricate levels and publish them online for everyone to enjoy.

Community

Explore virtually infinite content and challenges designed by the community in the Steam Workshop. See what bridge designs other players come up with and show off your own in the Gallery. Challenge yourself and others by competing for the top spots in the cut-throat leaderboards and histograms.

Custom Physics

Our custom physics engine gives total control, reliability, and accuracy to your bridges. Sleep easy at night knowing your bridges will perform consistently every time!

Customization

* Mods

Mods allow you to customize your game to suit your tastes. Modify the games settings, include new options, change vehicle or material defaults, translate your game with player supported language packs, and more!

* Decorate

Add visual flair to your level with a whole range of decor objects. Alongside generic items (traffic cone, rocks, hot air balloons, etc.), each new biome comes with a set of themed decorations as well. Paint a happy little scene, there are no limits here.

* User Generated Content

Create your own vehicles, boats, planes, decorations, and textured custom shapes to add to workshop levels. Let your imagination soar! Share them with the community and download things made by other players.

Loads of new features

* Build Zones

Its time to think inside the box! You can only build within their borders, like a reverse boat or plane. Are you up to the challenge?

* Pre-Built Materials

Showing is much more effective than telling. Pre-Built materials can be included with a level on loading, giving you a helping hand or another obstacle to overcome. Work around them or incorporate them into your bridge designs.

* New Material: Foundation

Support long bridges with a strong foundation, or two! Expensive yet very effective at reducing stress in key positions.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.5.13

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Poly_Bridge_3_v1_5_13.zip

Game Download Size : 1.4 GB

MD5SUM : 157e0cae62515ffa8b0afe53d096587c

System Requirements of Poly Bridge 3 v1.5.13

Before you start Poly Bridge 3 v1.5.13 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 (SP1+), Windows 10 and Windows 11

* Processor: Intel/AMD

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: DX10, DX11, or DX12 capable GPU

* DirectX: Version 10

* Storage: 1000 MB available space

Poly Bridge 3 v1.5.13 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Poly Bridge 3 v1.5.13. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





