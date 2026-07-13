Rise of Piracy v20260706 Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Rise of Piracy v20260706 Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview

Rise of Piracy focuses heavily on progression and growth. In your campaign, you will first be given a small ship and a handful of coin. Complete missions and find treasure to build your economic strength and relations with the other factions. You can also choose to fight, boarding or sinking other vessels for loot. Build up your fleet of ships and their crews to take on the most challenging tasks such as capture islands of various strength and composition. Defeating large colonial fleets in grand scale naval warfare. Hunt pirates or long lost treasures. Uncovering mysterious lands filled with dangers as you go.

Campaign Sandbox

Everything in Rise of Piracy is carefully hand-crafted to be a new experience and challenge, no procedural generation. Every building in is destructible, allowing you to level an island from afar via bombardment from your fleet before sending your crews as landing parties to conquer them. Talk to mayors of settlements and captains of fleets to uncover hidden lands, or find them yourself through exploration and investigation.

Create your Own Story

Piracy is optional. Choose to trade with over 200 commodities that can be found scattered around the world. Ports with specialized trading routes and dedicated merchants to trade with. Add trading ships to your fleet to maximize your transportation potential. Build relations with other factions to increase your trading effectiveness. Engaging in war, hunting bounties, or seeking hidden treasures are also viable means of building your bank.

Forge Alliances

A deep diplomacy system allows relationships to grow between all factions. Engage in diplomacy with every faction you meet. NPC factions will go to war with one another and their assets will change hands. Changing the balance of powers can impact your play-style, increasing warship activity, and blocking trade routes.

Become the Threat

Fill your fleet with a large variety of playable ships from the 1600s – 1900s, from the light and fast Sloop to the tremendous firepower but limited maneuverability that comes with the 120 Gun ship of the Line. Taverns provide a great place to hire crewmen for your fleet. Fill your ships with specialized crew. Use them to board hostile ships, or invading and capturing islands to secure passive income. Hostile actions will have consequences amongst the factions – fleets of pirate hunters are constantly seeking bounties. Campaign difficulty will grow dynamically and remain challenging no matter how strong players get.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v20260706

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : Rise_of_Piracy_v20260706_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 28 GB

MD5SUM : 852fc5409b54d5f0cef9a9fe934cc4ba

System Requirements of Rise of Piracy v20260706 Early Access

Before you start Rise of Piracy v20260706 Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 11 64bit Processor: Intel i5-2300/AMD FX-4300 Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or similar DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 28 GB available space Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

