Creature Kitchen v1.1.3 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

Creature Kitchen v1.1.3 PC Game 2026 Overview

Creaking footsteps in vacant rooms… Voices whispering beyond the trees…

Befriend your local wildlife and feed them their favorite snacks in this creepy-cozy cooking simulator! There’s a strange house to search, a forest to explore, and plenty of stomachs to fill. Go ahead and set the radio to play some tunes and get comfy, the witching hour has begun.

MEET NEW FRIENDS

Find and feed creatures of all shapes and sizes. Some will take food right out of your hands! Others may need some encouragement…

BECOME A SNACK MASTER

Chop, mix, and fry ingredients to create over 40 unique recipes. Get creative to suit each critter’s tastes.

TAKE A LOOK AROUND

Explore a mysterious house and woods to uncover their secrets. Check every nook and cranny for ingredients and recipes to expand your culinary skills.

SAY CHEESE

Snap photos of your friends. Fill out a photo album and make good memories.

WELCOME BACK, 2000s

Creature Kitchen is a snack-sized atmospheric experience. Get immersed in early 2000s graphics while vibing to an original soundtrack.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.1.3

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Creature_Kitchen_v1_1_3.zip

Game Download Size : 1.6 GB

MD5SUM : fee084f802391c9c7442b19ac52477c4

System Requirements of Creature Kitchen v1.1.3

Before you start Creature Kitchen v1.1.3 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10/11

* Processor: Intel Core i7-4790

* Memory: 3 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 960

* Storage: 1 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10/11

* Processor: Intel Core i7-7700

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060

* Storage: 1 GB available space

Creature Kitchen v1.1.3 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Creature Kitchen v1.1.3. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





