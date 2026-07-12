Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Future Saga Chapter 4 RUNE Free Download
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Future Saga Chapter 4 RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and casual game.
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Future Saga Chapter 4 RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 builds upon the highly popular DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE with enhanced graphics that will further immerse players into the largest and most detailed Dragon Ball world ever developed. DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 will deliver a new hub city and the most character customization choices to date among a multitude of new features and special upgrades.
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE
- Game File Name : Dragon_Ball_Xenoverse_2_Future_Saga_Chapter_4_RUNE.zip
- Game Download Size : 34 GB
- MD5SUM : 72066b1b4b9a64fc43ae249c79c39bbe
System Requirements of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Future Saga Chapter 4 RUNE
Before you start Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Future Saga Chapter 4 RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
* OS: Windows 10
* Processor: Intel Core i5-3570 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
* Memory: 4 GB RAM
* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1030 / AMD Radeon HD 7770
* DirectX: Version 11
* Network: Broadband Internet connection
Recommended:
* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
* OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11
* Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 / Intel Core i5-6400
* Memory: 4 GB RAM
* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 750 Ti / AMD Radeon HD 7850 / Intel Arc A380
* DirectX: Version 11
* Network: Broadband Internet connection
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Future Saga Chapter 4 RUNE Free Download
Click on the below button to start Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Future Saga Chapter 4 RUNE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.