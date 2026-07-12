Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Future Saga Chapter 4 RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and casual game.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Future Saga Chapter 4 RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 builds upon the highly popular DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE with enhanced graphics that will further immerse players into the largest and most detailed Dragon Ball world ever developed. DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 will deliver a new hub city and the most character customization choices to date among a multitude of new features and special upgrades.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : Dragon_Ball_Xenoverse_2_Future_Saga_Chapter_4_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 34 GB

MD5SUM : 72066b1b4b9a64fc43ae249c79c39bbe

System Requirements of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Future Saga Chapter 4 RUNE

Before you start Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Future Saga Chapter 4 RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5-3570 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1030 / AMD Radeon HD 7770

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 / Intel Core i5-6400

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 750 Ti / AMD Radeon HD 7850 / Intel Arc A380

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Future Saga Chapter 4 RUNE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Future Saga Chapter 4 RUNE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





