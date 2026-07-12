Moonlight Peaks RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

Moonlight Peaks RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

Experience life as a vampire in a magical town full of werewolves, witches, mermaids, and more! In this heartwarming, supernatural life-sim, you will raise mystical crops, learn spell-casting and potion-making, and befriend or even romance the locals. And at the same time, show your skeptical father that a life of compassion is possible even for the undead.

Settle down in your familys abandoned homestead and make it your own. Build your farm with magic crops and livestock, customize your cottage with gothic style, and make friends with other creatures of the night. Embrace immortality and unlock ancient abilities, all in the name of a more bountiful harvest. Unravel the mysteries of the seven families that inhabit Moonlight Peaks and bring a bit of light back to this spooky settlement. Just remember to be back in your coffin before the sun comes up!

Customize your perfect vampire persona and build relationships with the people of Moonlight Peaks to learn more about the towns history. Uncover the secrets of the seven families who dwell there and maybe even find your tomb love from any of the two dozen romanceable characters in the process.

Design your cozy gothic homestead, turning a forgotten farm into the ideal sanctuary. Obtain new tools and develop your property to grow even more enchanted crops and raise magical livestock.

Embrace your supernatural lineage! Shapeshift into other forms to explore all the town has to offer, and study witchcraft to learn spells that will help you on the farm or when gathering resources.

Beyond the farm, youll be able to enjoy fishing, foraging, and potion-crafting, along with activities like embroidering, flower arranging, and more. You can even collect cards for the towns favorite game, Nokturna, to play against other residents.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : Moonlight_Peaks_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 5.5 GB

MD5SUM : 9a65f3538185b86e84204932bf0040c3

System Requirements of Moonlight Peaks RUNE

Before you start Moonlight Peaks RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 64 bit

* Processor: Intel i3 Processor

* Memory: 6 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB

* DirectX: Version 10

* Storage: 8 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 64 bit

* Processor: Intel i7 Processor/Ryzen 1700+

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX960+

* DirectX: Version 10

* Storage: 8 GB available space

Moonlight Peaks RUNE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Moonlight Peaks RUNE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





