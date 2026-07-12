Backyard Baseball RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Backyard Baseball RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

New game modes. New ways to play. Unlockables to chase and achievements to earn! Welcome to the all-new Backyard Baseball. Launching July 9th, this reimagined version of an all-time classic blends the best of modern gaming with the timeless charm that made it legendary. Play in 11 remastered stadiums, choose from 24 original teams, and compete across 6 unique game modes with a roster of 30 beloved Backyard characters.

From classic modes like pick-up games, reimagined modes like batting practice, and brand new modes thatll become instant hits, theres a world of Backyard fun waiting to be explored.

Our game is packed full of exciting achievements, unlockable characters, and collectible rewards. One thing you wont find: microtransactions. Backyard Baseball is a fully modern game, but when it comes to rewards, were proudly old-school: earn them!

The all-new Backyard Baseball offers something for players of any age and ability. Tutorials, accessibility features, and simple modes like T-ball make it the perfect intro to both baseball and gaming, while competitive modes give experienced players the chance to bunt, steal, and grind their way to victory. Everyone is welcome in the Backyard.

Power-ups are back and crazier than ever, adding chaos and fun to every game. Pitchers can unleash FIRE BALLS, CRAZY BALLS, and FREEZEBALLS on unsuspecting hitters, while batters can wield CRAZY BUNTS, UNDERGROUNDERS, and the legendary ALUMINUM POWER BAT to rack up runs.

Backyard Baseball is iconic because we play the game a little differently than most. Follow these rules and let the fun begin!

PICK YOUR TEAM: Choose from 30 beloved Backyard kids to assemble your roster.

SET YOUR LINE UP: Assign positions and a batting order. Choose wisely!

PLAY LIKE A KID: In the Backyard there are no injuries, and while all kids make errors, it is a feature you can turn off. Need to use a tee? No problem! There are plenty of ways to customize your experience, but above all: have fun and Play Like a Kid!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : Backyard_Baseball_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 13 GB

MD5SUM : b382afcdcfad68922910e202d9d22a50

System Requirements of Backyard Baseball RUNE

Before you start Backyard Baseball RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 – 64-Bit (Latest Update)

* Processor: Intel Core i5-6500 @3.2GHz

* Memory: 12 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 15 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 – 64-Bit (Latest Update)

* Processor: Intel i5-10400 @ 2.9GHz

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2060 6GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 15 GB available space

Backyard Baseball RUNE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Backyard Baseball RUNE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





