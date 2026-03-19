The Artifactory TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, casual and indie game.

The Artifactory TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

A chaotic couch co-op loot-packing game where you and your friends craft magical items, pack lootboxes, and ship them out before the factory falls apart around you!

Welcome to The Artifactory, the worlds most questionably managed lootbox factory. Your job? Use the resources arriving on conveyor belts to craft magical loot, pack it into lootboxes, and send it off before time runs out.

Work together, experiment with strange ingredients, and turn chaos into legendary loot!

Couch Co-op Mayhem

Play solo or team up with up to 4 players in local couch co-op. Coordinate your actions, divide tasks, and try not to sabotage each other while the factory spirals into chaos.

Craft Magical Loot

Brew potions, forge weapons, enchant gear, and combine strange materials to create valuable loot. Discover recipes, experiment with ingredients, and see what unexpected items you can produce.

A Factory That Constantly Fights Back

Nothing in this enchanted workplace runs smoothly. Expect:

* Conveyor belts that jam or dump items into lava

* Broken generators and malfunctioning machines

* Moving platforms and tricky hazards

* Haunted workstations and cursed portals

* Pesky ghosts disrupting your workflow

Every level introduces new disasters to overcome.

What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Of course, youll also have to deal with the chaos: conveyor belts that jam or lead straight into lava, broken generators, moving platforms, haunted workstations, traps, cursed portals, and pesky ghosts getting in your way at every turn. If youre not careful, your lootbox might go up in smoke.

Expect Lots of Laughs

Between the frantic teamwork, unexpected crafting results, and the occasional bonk on the head with a random item, The Artifactory creates the kind of hilarious chaos couch co-op games are known for.

Can you keep the worlds most ridiculous factory running smoothly? Probably not. But youll have a blast trying.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : The_Artifactory_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.4 GB

MD5SUM : e095d88a156ca74ef6042eb8fc1d0652

System Requirements of The Artifactory TENOKE

Before you start The Artifactory TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: WIN10-64 bit

* Processor: Intel i3-2100 / AMD A8-5600k

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 630 / Radeon HD 6570

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: WIN10-64 bit

* Processor: Intel i5-650 / AMD A10-5800K

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 / Radeon HD 7510

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 2 GB available space

The Artifactory TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start The Artifactory TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





