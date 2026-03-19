Space Reign TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, simulation and indie game.

Space Reign TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Represent your Corporation as you fight for control over resource-rich part of space. Engage in ship to ship combat, complete randomized missions and claim sectors, expand and upgrade your fleet and take on more difficult enemies.

Directly control any ship in your fleet, switch between them anytime and make sure to maximise their potential.

Fly agile and speedy fighters from inside a cockpit and experience thrilling battles in a first-person perspective.

Take control of large ships and their powerful weapon systems in third-person perspective.

Issue orders from a RTS-like view, organize and manage your fleet ship by ship.

Buy new ships and customize their loadout weapon by weapon, create a flexible fleet fitting multiple roles based on your needs, or commit your fleet to a specific task and playstyle.

Complete randomized contracts of various types in gradually more difficult sectors.

Capture Control Points and build defenses in more complex Conquest sectors which require a more strategic approach

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

The game uses pre-generated AI voice synthesis for pilot radio chatter and communication officer voice lines.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Space_Reign_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 16 GB

MD5SUM : 045f79ed07d9e7a838e677f79d449229

System Requirements of Space Reign TENOKE

Before you start Space Reign TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10, Windows 11

* Processor: Intel i5-7600

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GTX 1050Ti

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 7 GB available space

* Sound Card: Integrated

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10, Windows 11

* Processor: Intel i5-9600K

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GTX 2060

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 7 GB available space

* Sound Card: Integrated

Space Reign TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Space Reign TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





