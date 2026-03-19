Stellarcraft TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, casual and indie game.

Stellarcraft TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Stellarcraft Sci-Fi Tower Defense Adventure

Stellarcraft is a sci-fi tower defense game where you explore different planets, gather resources, and complete missions. Build and upgrade defensive structures to fend off waves of enemies while developing your character. Strategic planning and technological upgrades are the key to survival.

Play solo or in co-op with up to 4 players and face the challenges of the universe together!

Defend your Base

Protect your base from increasingly powerful enemies. Place your towers strategically, upgrade their abilities, and adapt your defenses to every new wave.

Explore Unique Planets

Each planet features distinct biomes, resources, and enemies. Use your exploration to find the best strategic locations for your defenses.

Gather Resources

Collect minerals, energy, and rare metals. Resources are essential for building and upgrading your towers.

Some planets hold special resources required to craft advanced technology.

Build and Upgrade Towers

Construct a variety of towers and defenses, each with unique abilities. Place them strategically to maximize efficiency and save resources.

Upgrade your towers with shields, extra ammo, or new abilities to tailor your defenses for every wave of enemies.

Automation

Use miners, drones, and automated ore production systems to collect resources efficiently. This lets you save time and focus on expanding your bases and defenses.

Game Modes

Stellarcraft offers all exciting game modes with coop:

* Campaign Experience the story and complete missions across different planets.

* Roguelite & Endless Survive increasingly difficult waves and improve your character between runs.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Stellarcraft_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 11 GB

MD5SUM : 5e291db5c7b189d95e5c08327c4a2d28

System Requirements of Stellarcraft TENOKE

Before you start Stellarcraft TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel i5-2500k (4 core 3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1 GHz)

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD RX 570 (4 GB)

* Storage: 11 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 11 64-bit

* Processor: Intel i5-6600k (4 core 3.5 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2400 G (4 core 3.6 GHz)

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 2060 (6 GB) or AMD RX 570 (4 GB)

* Storage: 12 GB available space

Stellarcraft TENOKE Free Download

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