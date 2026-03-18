Nioh 3 v1.04.00 Free Download
Nioh 3 v1.04.00 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and role playing game.
Nioh 3 v1.04.00 PC Game 2026 Overview
Nioh 3 v1.04.00 Free Download delivers an intense action RPG experience built around fast-paced combat, precise timing, and deep character progression set in a dark samurai-inspired world. The gameplay focuses on mastering weapon stances, dodging, and countering enemies using a refined combat system that rewards skill over button-mashing. Players engage in challenging encounters against both human enemies and powerful Yokai, where each fight demands strategy, patience, and understanding of attack patterns.
A key part of Nioh 3 v1.04.00 gameplay is the expanded stance system, allowing players to switch between high, mid, and low stances to adapt to different combat situations. The game also introduces improved abilities, spirit-based powers, and customizable builds that let players shape their playstyle, whether focusing on speed, strength, or magic. Exploration plays a major role, with interconnected levels, hidden paths, and loot-based progression that encourages replayability.
With enhanced AI, smoother mechanics, and visually rich environments, Nioh 3 v1.04.00 Free Download provides a balanced mix of difficulty and reward, making it ideal for players who enjoy hardcore combat systems, deep customization, and a challenging single-player experience on PC.
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : v1.04.00
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group:
- Game File Name : Nioh_3_v1_04_00.zip
- Game Download Size : 115 GB
- MD5SUM : cb0111933e121a3415a533b0e55eb453
System Requirements of Nioh 3 v1.04.00
Before you start Nioh 3 v1.04.00 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows® 11
- Processor: Intel Core i5-10400, AMD Ryzen 5 2600 6 cores / 12 threads or higher
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 VRAM 6GB, AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (Rev. 2.0) VRAM 6GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 125 GB available space
- Sound Card: 48000Hz 16bit Stereo
Nioh 3 v1.04.00 Free Download
Click on the below button to start Nioh 3 v1.04.00. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.