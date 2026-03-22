The PARADOGX Incident TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and strategy game.

The PARADOGX Incident TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Welcome to the puzzle/rhythm platformer world of “The PARADOGX Incident”, where every beat matters and every move counts! Dive into a adventure as Dox, the clever and agile dog, on a mission to find back home!

Key Features

* Innovative Puzzle Rhythm Gameplay: Experience a unique blend of puzzle-solving and rhythm-based mechanics. Navigate through smart designed levels where tight puzzle plattforming is your key to success.

* Recursive Levels: Each level offers a different twist and becomes more challenging as you progress. Master the patterns, perfect your timing, and conquer the recursion!

* Adaptive Soundtrack: Immerse yourself in a dynamic audio experience that evolves with your gameplay. In puzzle mode, enjoy a relaxed and thoughtful ambiance with slowed-down versions of the soundtrack, allowing you to strategize and solve at your own pace. In the rhythm mode, feel the adrenaline as the beat intensifies, driving the action. The soundtrack seamlessly adapts to the level type!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : The_PARADOGX_Incident_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.8 GB

MD5SUM : a11b824c7dcfacf9cecd31b60a75bac9

System Requirements of The PARADOGX Incident TENOKE

Before you start The PARADOGX Incident TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 or later

* Processor: Intel Core i5 7400

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 970

* Storage: 2 GB available space

* Sound Card: Any

* Additional Notes: Controller Recommended

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 or later

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1060

* Storage: 4 GB available space

* Sound Card: Any

* Additional Notes: Controller Recommended

The PARADOGX Incident TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start The PARADOGX Incident TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





