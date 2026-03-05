Nature And LD On Nectar Peacock Jumping Spider TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Play as Animals, Live in Nature!

Nature & Life – Drunk On Nectar aims to be the most comprehensive nature simulation ever made!

Play as Polilnators!

Or Play as Predators!

Come, Choose your Species! Experience Life of Nature’s Fascinating Animals!

From Mantis & Monarch,

To Jumping Spiders & Blue Butterflies!

And Ladybugs & Grasshoppers too!

Be sure to experience all of DoN’s Lifecycles Roster, today!

Or, Dip into Survival mode for some quick and simple action!

Rich variety of game modes to try out!

Experience Nature as you’ve never seen it before!

Built as a micro-scale 3D simulation (accurate to millimeter scale), this game takes you right down to life at the level of the tiniest life forms in our world!

Spawn as a tiny Monarch Butterfly egg smaller than a pinhead.

Grow and metamorphose into a glorious winged adult!

Spawn as a Jumping Spider inside a Silken Egg Sac, guarded by your mother.

Balloon through the Skies on a strand of silk, as you scour the lands, looking for prey!

Spawn as a tiny Praying Mantis born high and deep inside a massive, living “Tree World”

Grow and explore the massive tree for prey. Finally – Grow wings and fly in search of a mate!

… and so many more!

Survival

Lifecycles Mode

In Lifecycles mode players control an animal species from birth all the way upto its maturity.

Predator gameplay involves high-speed hunting and movement for continued survival, while Prey gameplay involves feeding and hiding from predators.

After reaching adulthood, players experience a unique Mating & Reproduction act for each species The entire lifecycle then repeats itself again with a new egg and a new gender.

Current Lifecycles in the game includes:

* Praying Mantis Lifecycle

* Jumping Spider Lifecycle

* Monarch Butterfly Lifecycle

* Common Blue Butterfly Lifecycle

* Ladybug Lifecycle

* Grasshopper Lifecycle

More species yet are featured in other game modes like Survival Sim (see below).

Survival Sim Mode

Survival Sim mode features elements of Survival without any emphasis on the Lifecycle of a species itself and is great for jumping straight in (no pun intended, in case of the Jumping Spider!) into your favorite species for a quick game.

Face Off Mode

“Face Off” is a brawler type one-on-one confrontation with another species, be it predator or prey.

Sandbox

Create & Design Nature Mode

Under Sandbox genre, the game features a unique “Create & Design, Nature” mode.

Players control a Sandbox map where they can add new plants, animals & props and control the flow of time. The Sandbox mode is extremely powerful and allows players to effectively create new scenarios and experience them as their chosen creatures.

Planetary Ecology Mode

This is essentially a 3D painting mini-game which allows players to paint biomes (as terrrain) over a planetary sphere. Simple educational narratives on Planetary Ecology are also included as part of this mode.

Fantasy

Under Fantasy, the game features a “Creature Quests” mode. These are unique adventure type quests with Steam Leaderboards for fastest time.

Currently these quests are available for the Jumping Spider and Ladybug species.

Casual

Finally, under Casual genre, the game features a “Free Exploration” mode.

Free Exploration allows players to leverage the game’s powerful Random Map “Ecology Editor” to explore new random maps at their own pace, without the pressure of survival thrust upon them.

Other Interesting Aspects of this game

Procedural World Generation

Random Map generation is available for all game modes, players also get to enter their own “Random Seed to create potentially infinite variations of each time for endless replay value!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Nature_And_LD_On_Nectar_Peacock_Jumping_Spider_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 5.6 GB

MD5SUM : 6cba7c419d98fb325da60842e3fff1d9

System Requirements of Nature And LD On Nectar Peacock Jumping Spider TENOKE

Before you start Nature And LD On Nectar Peacock Jumping Spider TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: 64-bit Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

* Processor: 3 Ghz Dual-Core 64-bit CPU

* Memory: 8000 MB RAM

* Graphics: Dedicated Graphics Card with 2 GB VRAM, min DirectX11 support necessary.

* DirectX: Version 10

* Storage: 10000 MB available space

