NORSE Oath of Blood v1.0.2 Free Download

NORSE Oath of Blood v1.0.2 PC Game 2026 Overview

* Take on the role of Gunnar, a young warrior forced into exile after his father, Jarl Gripr, is killed by the ruthless Steinarr Far-Spear.

* With his home destroyed and his people scattered, youll guide Gunnar as he rebuilds his settlement, forms strategic alliances, and leads his warband in a relentless pursuit of vengeance.

* Engage in turn-based battles where positioning, unit synergy, and terrain matter.

Use elevation, flanking, and environmental hazards to your advantage.

* Each warrior has a unique skillset. Deploy them strategically to control the field and outsmart your enemies.

* Recruit and train a variety of fighters, each with customizable gear and upgradeable abilities that shape your tactical options.

* Oversee your Viking village as it grows from a small camp into a thriving stronghold.

* Assign villagers to roles, manage resources, and upgrade buildings to unlock new units and equipment.

* Scavenge the wilds, trade with allies, and gather key resources to craft authentic weapons and armor.

* Upgrade your smithy, armory, and workshops to gain access to advanced equipment that directly impacts your combat effectiveness and village resilience.

* Will you be able to lead Gunnar to triumph and restore his fathers legacy, or will the treachery of Steinarr Far-Spear be the end of your saga? The fate of your people lies in your hands.

* Written by bestselling author Giles Kristian, NORSE: Oath of Blood delivers an unforgettable, immersive saga where your decisions will determine the fate of a people.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game may contain content that is inappropriate for certain age groups or for viewing in a professional setting. It includes frequent violence, gore, and other mature themes that some individuals may find unsuitable or disturbing.

System Requirements of NORSE Oath of Blood v1.0.2

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit or higher

* Processor: Ryzen 7 1700X / Core i7-7700K

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Radeon RX 590 / GeForce GTX 1660

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 60 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit or higher

* Processor: Ryzen 5 5600X / Core i5-12400

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Radeon RX 6700XT / GeForce RTX 3070

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 60 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

* Additional Notes: An SSD improves loading times

