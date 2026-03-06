CASSETTE BOY TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

CASSETTE BOY TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Does the moon cease to exist when Im not looking?

CASSETTE BOY was inspired by a question from quantum mechanics and lets you explore a world where what isnt seen doesnt exist.

In this strange world that changes with your perspective, pursue the secrets of the missing moon.

A world that seems 2D, yet hides a 3D reality

At first glance, it seems like a 2D pixel-art world, but its actually a fully 3D structure.

Rotate the map to discover new surprises.

A puzzle that plays with what you see

In this world, things that arent visible simply dont exist.

Change your perspective, move obstacles out of sight, uncover hidden paths, and solve puzzles as you journey forward.

Action-packed gameplay and boss battles

Along your journey, take up sword and bow to face monsters and powerful bosses.

Characters full of personality

Meet mysterious characters in this curious world.

Their stories and conversations bring depth, charm, and joy to your adventure.

Gear up for a bigger adventure

Find new weapons and equipment to expand your options in exploration and combat.

Game Features

Perspective-based puzzles where unseen things dont exist

A variety of puzzles and tricks triggered by rotating your viewpoint

A gameplay experience that blends puzzles, exploration, and action

A puzzle adventure that feels familiar yet refreshingly new

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : CASSETTE_BOY_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.4 GB

MD5SUM : fa77af79608d0e011fee81190eae0b24

System Requirements of CASSETTE BOY TENOKE

Before you start CASSETTE BOY TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i5-7500

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 500 MB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: MD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i7 8700

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 500 MB available space

CASSETTE BOY TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start CASSETTE BOY TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





