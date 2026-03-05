Tank Squad v1.2.2 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, simulation and indie game.

Tank Squad v1.2.2 PC Game 2026 Overview

TANK BATTLES

Tank Squad is a tactical-combat action game, where you take command of your tank squad and lead it during tank battles of World War II. Take part in historical battles, set in linear campaigns, alone or with up to three friends. Each player can control his own tank or be a part of your tank crew.

Each battle is a separate mission in the campaign, with separate objectives that you need to achieve to win the battle. Plan ahead of your strategy and tactics, use infantry, artillery and air support when it is available. Minimize your losses, to be prepared properly for the final battle of the campaign.

REPAIR TANKS

Tanks that have been damaged during the battle can be restored to serviceability during out-of-battle repairs at the repair station.

* Repair damages taken during battle

* Replenish tank ammo (main gun and machine guns)

Manage your soldiers. Replace the deceased, heal the wounded. Improve your crewmen skills, as they earn experience and gain levels.

COOPERATE

Play out battles in co-operative mode supporting a total of 4 players. Use the tank radio (VoIP) to communicate and issue orders to coordinate the units in your squad.

When the battle is over, collect your own as well as your enemies’ damaged vehicles. Work together at the repair station to get your tanks back in action faster.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

The violence/brutality that we want to add to the game is that the infantry/soldiers bodies can be dismembered (after, for example, an artillery shell or a bomb explodes near that soldier), or be burnt (with flame thrower). This game will be a grim and realistic depiction of horrors of war.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.2.2

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Tank_Squad_v1_2_2.zip

Game Download Size : 12 GB

MD5SUM : b4ad25884926df89fcf57e05a29e168b

System Requirements of Tank Squad v1.2.2

Before you start Tank Squad v1.2.2 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: 6 GB VRAM, GeForce GTX 570 / Radeon HD 6970

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 25 GB available space

* Additional Notes: The game supports DLSS and FSR upscaling algorithms. If you’re experiencing low FPS and your GPU supports any of these algorithms – try them out. Game loads much faster on SSD, HDD sometimes cause the game to freeze while loading the game and require restart (after restart the game loads correctly). If you’re experiencing crashes while loading – it might be that the game takes up too much RAM – to quickly fix it you can lower the Texture Quality setting.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) or newer

* Processor: Intel I7 (11 generation), AMD Ryzen 9 5900

* Memory: 32 GB RAM

* Graphics: 8 GB VRAM (GeForce RTX 4070 / AMD RX 7900 GRE), a GPU that supports DLSS or FSR upscaling filter

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 25 GB available space

Tank Squad v1.2.2

