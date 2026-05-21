NAMAKORIUM TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

NAMAKORIUM TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

NAMAKORIUM is a chaotic, cooperative multiplayer RTS for up to four players.

Command the “sea cleaners”Namakos (sea cucumbers) left behind by humanityand clean up the polluted oceans!

Plus, Solo Mode lets you choose your style: take it slow and chill, or push for peak efficiency!

Can you reclaim the beautiful sea?

Its all up to your planning skills, your friends, and your trusty sea cucumbers.

Get ready for a frantic, action-packed ocean cleanup operation!

Organize Your Namako Operation

Command unique Namakos, gather resources, construct buildings, and clear pathsthe tasks are many and time is short.

Purify all the pollution before the food runs out!

Will your strategy hold up under pressure and succeed with the team?

Unique Namakos with Special Traits

Shell Namako gathers limestone. Iron Namako is great at mining. Flame Namako and Ice Namako can survive extreme temperatures.

Use their distinct abilities to assign roles and conquer each stage together!

Restore the Oceans Beauty

As you decontaminate, corals bloom, sunlight shines through, and the ocean regains vibrant color.

Over 50 types of “Scenic Creatures” will begin to swim intry to collect them all as you heal the seas!

Beware the Blight Namako!

During cleanup, corrupted Namako known as “Blight Namako” may suddenly appear.

They rot your food and drag the ocean back into darkness.

Team up and repel them with the mighty Namako Fusion Cannon!

Master efficiency in Solo Mode!

Play your waynot just in multiplayer, but solo too!

All stages have been fine-tuned for solo play.

Perfect your strategy and aim for the best time!

Of course, taking it slow and steady is perfectly fine too!

Features

* Planning x RTS Gameplay: Strategize based on map structure and control multiple cucumbers simultaneously

* Chaotic Cooperative Play: Plans may succeed… or hilariously failevery match brings its own story

* Online co-op matches where you can easily team up and play with friends or strangers.

* Over 50 Scenic Creatures: Discover real and fantasy species as you play

* 16 Unique Stages

* Stage Titles Based on Clear Time

* Adorable Sea Cucumbers & a Hidden Post-Apocalyptic Worldview

* Play Solo Mode: Relaxed or Fully Optimized.

Guidelines for Streaming and Video Posting

* Streaming and Video Posting: OK (Very welcome!)

* Monetization: OK

* Prohibited Streaming Areas: None

* We would appreciate it if you could include a link to your Steam store page in the description.

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

This game uses AI to generate some of its graphic assets and to assist with translation.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : NAMAKORIUM_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.9 GB

MD5SUM : f42f64672fc6df8833a87dbf345872b5

System Requirements of NAMAKORIUM TENOKE

Before you start NAMAKORIUM TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or later (64-Bit)

* Processor: i5-3570K 3.4 GHz 4 Core

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB)

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 4 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Internet connection required for multiplayer. SSD required.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or later (64-Bit)

* Processor: i9-9900K 3.6 GHz 8 Core

* Memory: 32 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce RTX 2070

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 4 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Internet connection required for multiplayer. SSD required.

NAMAKORIUM TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start NAMAKORIUM TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





