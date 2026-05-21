SiNiSistar 2 TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

SiNiSistar 2 TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Overview

Can you protect yourself from ruin and despair, or will you die and become part of the corruption…?

Delve into a decadent world depicted with intricate pixel art inhabited by grotesque, writhing aberrant monsters.

Play as a magic nun who sets out to battle cursed creatures in this dark action RPG!

Story

The land of Arsezon is quietly, yet surely, being led toward ruin by the covert machinations of an evil cult

Sister Lelia, the protagonist, along with Sister Hanya, throw themselves into battle to fulfill their sacred mission to defeat evil. Standing in their way however is cursed lands, cult followers consumed by madness, and powerful aberrant beings…A fate filled with death and blasphemy surely awaits them on the road ahead…

Characters

Lelia (Name can be changed freely in-game)

The first member of the Purifying Sisters who possesses the power to exorcise evil.

A wielder of strong purifying magic power, she has borne the harsh mission of exorcism since she was young.

As a result, she is quiet and somewhat mature for her age.

Hanya, the Supportive Sister

The second of the Purifying Sisters, she primarily takes care of demon research and treatment of ailments.

She supports Lelia from the sidelines as they both strive to overcome brutality together.

Gameplay

Level up, prepare your equipment, and observe enemy behavior to find their weaknesses as you switch between melee and magic attacks and carve a path to victory!

Explore eerie worlds such as swamps, caves, and abandoned villages, and defeat the wide variety of imposing bosses that await beyond them. Should you fail to do so however, merciless death and ruin will befall Lelia, and she will ultimately become no more than sustenance for the rampaging monsters.

Features

* Read your enemies and attack them with easy-to-use action combat to achieve victory.

* A satisfying battle system that makes use of both melee and magic attacks.

* Use RPG elements to increase your survivability through leveling up and collecting items.

* A game world filled with sub-events and items scattered throughout it.

* Six decadent and varied dungeons set in locations such as swamps, caves, and abandoned villages.

* A wide variety of unique bosses and enemies that attack the player in different ways.

* Dark, immersive art style that flawlessly combines hand created pixel art with 3D backgrounds.

* Replay function that allows for easy rematches with defeated bosses and lets you revisit cleared dungeons.

* A comprehensive gallery mode where you can view enemy information and even defeat animations.

* Various customization options such as key bindings, player name, and difficulty settings.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game contains the following pixel-art depictions:

– General violence and horror

– Grotesque monsters

– Revealing outfits and increased skin exposure due to clothing damage

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : SiNiSistar_2_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.2 GB

MD5SUM : 20b4c59b9656aa0085a3abc0bbc7d7ed

System Requirements of SiNiSistar 2 TENOKE

Before you start SiNiSistar 2 TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Microsoft Windows 10, 11

* Processor: Intel 10th Generation Core or higher

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: DirectX 11, or 12 compatible video card

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 2 GB available space

* Sound Card: Integrated Sound Chip

SiNiSistar 2 TENOKE Free Download

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