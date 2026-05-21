Somewhere Cafe GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

Somewhere Cafe GoldBerg PC Game 2026 Overview

Osaka at dusk. Marrakech after rain. Reykjavik at 3am.

Somewhere Cafe is an ambient music player for your desktop. 32 cities, 10 tracks each from the first impression of arrival, through the immersive afternoon, to the silence of late night and the outlier moments that don’t quite fit anywhere.

Each city comes to life through four illustrations morning, day, dusk, and night alongside a coffee van that belongs to that place. Rain is optional.

Modes

* Explore

Choose a city and stay. Spend enough time there to unlock it. Unlocked cities open up in Journey and Custom modes.

* Journey

Plot a route through your unlocked cities. The music moves from stop to stop automatically a few tracks per city, then on.

* Custom

Pick freely from all your unlocked tracks and build your own playlists.

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

Somewhere Cafe features music generated with AI tools (Producer.ai / Lyria 3) under the creative direction of Icefield Settler Studio, and some visual assets created with Nano Banana 2. All content has been reviewed and curated by the development team.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : Somewhere_Cafe_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 1.7 GB

MD5SUM : 4504a80bbcc0d992deb93bf451f91d3a

System Requirements of Somewhere Cafe GoldBerg

Before you start Somewhere Cafe GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: i3 (6th Gen+) or equivalent AMD

* Memory: 4 MB RAM

* Graphics: WebGL 2.0 compatible GPU (e.g., Intel HD 620)

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 1.3 GB available space

Somewhere Cafe GoldBerg Free Download

Click on the below button to start Somewhere Cafe GoldBerg. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the gam





