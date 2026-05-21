It Reaches TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

It Reaches TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

No matter how fast you run, no matter where you hide… it reaches!

What should have been a routine police operation quickly escalates into a nightmare for officer Jason Thompson.

Experience It Reaches, a harrowing first-person horror game captured through the gritty lens of a police body cam. Trapped within the decaying walls of an abandoned hospital and its claustrophobic underground facilities, you are not alone. Something is hunting you – an entity that knows no exhaustion and feels no mercy. Stay alert as you uncover the dark mystery behind the horror that follows you, for it never stops it reaches!

Investigate through the lens of a body cam!

Experience the terror first-hand with a Hyper-Immersive Body Cam POV that captures every flinch, breath, and shadow.

Find your way out. Examine your surroundings, search for clues and piece together the horrific truth hidden within the murky hallways of a forgotten complex.

Survive the treacherous facilities!

Your enemy is everywhere. Lurking around every corner, lingering in the shadows, or even hiding within the walls themselves.

Navigate lethal traps and environmental puzzles that demand precision and awareness, where every step carries risk and one wrong move could be your last.

Dont Get Caught: It reaches for you!

One mistake could be the end. Stay unseen to overcome the overwhelming enemy hunting you. In the facilitys suffocating silence, your own body becomes your greatest liability.

You must manually hold your breath as the entity passes, but hold it too long and youll run out of air, forcing out a desperate gasp that gives you away.

Fight back and Survive!

Resources are limited, pushing you to think carefully about every item you carry, stretch your supplies, or stand your ground when theres no way out.

When confrontation is unavoidable, use your weapons and surroundings to survive. Its a relentless fight for survival against grotesque creatures where accuracy and quick decisions determine whether you live or die.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game includes content not appropriate for all ages. This includes disturbing imagery, depictions of blood, severed limbs, and dead bodies. Player discretion is advised.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : It_Reaches_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 5.4 GB

MD5SUM : 827920b8acbe270ec323c614a5551ab3

System Requirements of It Reaches TENOKE

Before you start It Reaches TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GTX 1060 or equivalent

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 8 GB available space

* Sound Card: Any

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Intel core Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: RTX 3060 or equivalent

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 8 GB available space

* Sound Card: Any

It Reaches TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start It Reaches TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





