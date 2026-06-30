MX vs ATV Legends v5.05 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing racing and sports game.

MX vs ATV Legends v5.05 PC Game 2026 Overview

Get all upcoming 2026 Track expansions for MX vs ATV Legends at a special price!

This pass includes 4 brand new DLCs:

Daytona Supercross Pack, featuring 6 legendary Daytona Supercross layouts from 2011, 2018, 2020, 2023, 2025 and 2026 [Available Now]

A Nationals Pack including 6 never seen before environments in wildly varying biomes [Available Now]

A Variety Pack containing 6 tracks combining varioustrack types [Coming September 2026]

An official pro rider compound, rip like the pros on 5 different tracks from a surprise pro rider [Coming December 2026

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v5.05

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : MX_vs_ATV_Legends_v5_05.zip

Game Download Size : 55 GB

MD5SUM : aac714557fe38bbf22b5d51823a7f9c2

System Requirements of MX vs ATV Legends v5.05

Before you start MX vs ATV Legends v5.05 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10, 11 Processor: 3.5 GHz with 4 Cores Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Geforce GTX 770 / R9 280X DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 35 GB available space

Recommended: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10, 11 Processor: 4GHz with 4 Cores Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: Geforce GTX 1070 / RX 5700 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 35 GB available space



MX vs ATV Legends v5.05 Free Download

Click on the below button to start MX vs ATV Legends v5.05. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





