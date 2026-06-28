Bus Bound v152502 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation game.

Bus Bound v152502 PC Game 2026 Overview

Step into the drivers seat in Bus Bound, the latest title from the creators of Bus Simulator 21. Explore a vibrant city behind the wheel of officially licensed buses, and help transform it into a pedestrian-friendly paradiseone stop at a time.

* Explore a fully simulated, densely inhabited fictional town alive with traffic systems, a dynamic day/night cycle, and multiple weather conditions. From bustling intersections to quiet neighborhoods, every area has its own rhythm, and your route helps shape its future.

* Get behind the wheel of true-to-life buses from top American manufacturers, including the New Flyer Xcelsior 40ft CNG and the Blue Bird Sigma. With a growing lineup of over a dozen vehicles at launch, youll always have the right bus for the job.

* Youre not just driving, youre improving public life. Upgrade stops, unlock new routes, earn passive perks, and see each district evolve into a more vibrant, pedestrian-friendly space.

* Band together with up to 3 other players! Split off to tackle multiple simultaneous routes and cooperate to contribute to your hosts goal to improve and elevate your transit network.

* Run by run, generate good-will with your riders to unlock new buses, visual styles and upgrades. Whether you prefer a relaxing driving experience or want to master and optimize every detail of your runssit behind the wheel and make your trip your own.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v152502

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Bus_Bound_v152502.zip

Game Download Size : 47 GB

MD5SUM : 6cb34e58c42f72bd4b84da7c8a18156d

System Requirements of Bus Bound v152502

Before you start Bus Bound v152502 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

* Processor: i5-10600k / Ryzen 5 3600x

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GTX 1070 8gb VRAM / AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 8gb VRAM

* Storage: 46 GB available space

* Additional Notes: SSD required

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

* Processor: i5-12400F / Ryzen 5600X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2070 8Gb / Radeon 5700 XT 8Gb

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 46 GB available space

* Additional Notes: SSD required

Bus Bound v152502 Free Download

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