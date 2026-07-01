Omen Exitio Hunger TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.

Omen Exitio Hunger TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

February 11, 1927. Brooklyn.

A boy named Billy Gaffney disappears from his apartment building. The case is real. The killer is real. The man who took him was real. But his purpose was from another plane of existence.

Omen Exitio: Hunger is a Lovecraftian investigative gamebook set in the darkest corners of 1927 New York. You are a journalist. The city needs you to find the truth. The truth needs you to go somewhere you cannot come back from.

Your Choices Shape the Case

Omen Exitio: Hunger is a gamebook, and every decision you make leaves a mark. You cannot be everywhere, and what you choose to pursue shapes not just the investigation but the story itself. Paths you ignored three scenes ago will close quietly, without warning.

As the investigation deepens it will pull you beyond the streets of New York, into dreams, other worlds, and the Lovecraftian mythology that underpins everything.

Multiple endings await, shaped by every choice you made and every one you did not.

Every Word Is a Clue. Every Silence, Too.

Not every witness wants to be found. Not every suspect will tell you the truth.

Talk to suspects and persons of interest, extract what they know, and persuade them to collaborate when they would rather not. New dialogue mechanics let you push, empathize, or apply pressure depending on who is sitting across from you and what the case demands.

What people say matters. What they choose not to say matters more.

Inside History

The events of Omen Exitio: Hunger are rooted in documented historical fact: real people, real places, real newspaper archives, all reconstructed with meticulous accuracy before being draped in cosmic horror. Every crack in the historical record is where something ancient and hungry waits.

To close the case you will need your skills as a reporter and your eye for detail. Move through cramped alleys, decaying buildings and the neighborhoods the famous Roaring Twenties never touched, and use everything you find.

The Crime Scene Doesn’t Lie. But It Doesn’t Volunteer Anything Either.

The investigation takes you beyond conversation and deduction. Certain locations demand a closer look: every object, every document, every detail that does not belong. The most important clue in a room is rarely the most obvious one. Train your eye, because what you notice and what you miss will both shape the case.

These are not puzzles to solve. They are moments where the case becomes physical and you will need to decide what to do with what you find. Your instincts as a reporter are the only tool you have, but some of those decisions cannot be undone.

The City That Does Not Forgive

This is not the glamorous New York of the Roaring Twenties. This is the other side of 1927: cramped neighborhoods, cold streets, decaying buildings that never made it into the history books.

Navigate the city from an interactive map, choose where to direct your investigation, and accept that you will not be able to go everywhere. Every decision about where to look is also a decision about what you are willing to leave in the dark.

Key Features

* Branching narrative inspired by true events from 1927 New York

* A story that remembers every decision you make, from the first scene to the last

* Interactive city map: choose where to direct your investigation

* Investigative Hidden Objects: examine locations and search for clues

* Investigative dialogue system built around deception, empathy and pressure

* 5 unique endings

* Over 900 original illustrations, inspired by the work of Frank Miller and Corrado Roi

* Cinematic sound design crafted to immerse you in the atmosphere of 1927

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Omen Exitio: Hunger is a mature horror visual novel set in 1927 New York, inspired by the Lovecraftian mythos. The game contains: detailed descriptions of violence including the murder and cannibalism of a child; scenes of torture and cruelty; strong psychological horror and disturbing imagery; references to prostitution involving a minor character; an implied non-explicit sexual encounter with a supernatural entity; use of alcohol in a Prohibition-era setting; themes of grief, guilt, and trauma.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Omen_Exitio_Hunger_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.0 GB

MD5SUM : 94910e2c7aac12de12321728f37a11f4

System Requirements of Omen Exitio Hunger TENOKE

Before you start Omen Exitio Hunger TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7

* Processor: 1.8GHz Dual-Core CPU

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Integrated graphics

* Storage: 900 MB available space

Omen Exitio Hunger TENOKE Free Download

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