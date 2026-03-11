Mirage 7 RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.

Mirage 7 is a dark fairytale, a third-person adventure with a unique blend of fantasy and sci-fi elements.

Deep in an arid desert, a reconnaissance drone crashes from the sky. The explosion rocks a secret underground military base, and a mysterious hybrid is awoken within.

In another time or another world, the young Nadira and her pet lizard Jiji begin their journey through desert sands to find the mysterious oasis of Jala. According to the legend, this is where they will find Taishma, the Lost Princess, hidden in the Moon Palace – only she can fulfill Nadira’s deepest wish, and bring her little sister back to life.

Follow Nadiras tale, as she journeys to reveal a secret that goes beyond her comprehension.

* Experience a rich, mythic story with a focus on enthralling narration

* Survive and overcome the hazards of the desert with environmental puzzle solving

* Craft rudimentary tools from collectible items to tackle unique challenges

* Battle monstrous enemies with rewarding melee and ranged combat

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Players will engage in close-quarters combat with a variety of enemies. Some of these enemies show blood when damaged.

System Requirements of Mirage 7 RUNE

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows 7

* Processor: Intel i5 or equivalent

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 or equivalent

* Storage: 3 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel i7 or equivalent

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 2060 or equivalent

* Storage: 3 GB available space

