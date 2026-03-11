Animal Shelter 2 Vet Clinic RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and indie game.

Animal Shelter 2 Vet Clinic RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

Animal Shelter 2 Vet Clinic RUNE Free Download focuses on managing an animal rescue and veterinary clinic where players care for abandoned pets, treat medical issues, and help animals find new homes. The gameplay combines simulation, management, and interactive pet care mechanics, allowing players to run their own shelter while ensuring every animal receives proper attention. Players begin by rescuing injured or neglected animals, bringing them to the clinic, and performing examinations to diagnose health problems. Using veterinary tools and treatment stations, players can clean wounds, provide medicine, and monitor recovery before preparing the animals for adoption.

As the shelter grows, Animal Shelter 2 Vet Clinic introduces more complex responsibilities such as upgrading facilities, expanding the clinic, and managing different types of animals that arrive with unique health conditions. Each successful treatment improves the shelter’s reputation and increases adoption chances, encouraging players to balance medical care with efficient shelter management. The gameplay emphasizes empathy and responsibility, making it appealing for players who enjoy simulation games focused on animal welfare, clinic management, and interactive pet care systems.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : Animal_Shelter_2_Vet_Clinic_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 9.3 GB

MD5SUM : eba38be15db73e97b059fc34e89a5bd2

System Requirements of Animal Shelter 2 Vet Clinic RUNE

Before you start Animal Shelter 2 Vet Clinic RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64 Bit

* Processor: Intel Core i3-4130 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 960 / Radeon R9 280X

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 18 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64 Bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 590

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 18 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Recommend installation on an SSD drive

Animal Shelter 2 Vet Clinic RUNE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Animal Shelter 2 Vet Clinic RUNE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





