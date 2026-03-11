Peregrino RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing strategy and indie game.

Peregrino is an isometric survival management game where you lead a group of pilgrims through a cursed land, making life-or-death choices on their journey to paradise.

Enter the sinister land in-between, prove your faith, survive the profane abominations that guard it, and guide your followers by making tough decisions that affect their fate and yours.

Brutal Survival Management

Scavenge, hunt, and fight to survive in the cruel land in-between. Manage scarce resources, keep your pilgrims fed and sheltered, and prepare for nightfall, when the divine custodians of New Eden begin their hunt.

Gruesome Horror Journey

Face grotesque, profane, and nightmarish abominations, divine custodians who test your worthiness. Combat alone wont save you. Faith will be tested as these horrors grow stronger after dusk, but so do the rewards for those who endure.

Ruthless Character-Driven Odyssey

You lead more than a caravan, you carry lives. Every pilgrim has a story, unique skills, and a reason for seeking New Eden. Manage their needs and morale, but remember: death is permanent, and your choices affect their willingness to stay.

A Bastion of Faith

Your caravan is your home, your hope, and your only defense against the encroaching dark. Upgrade and customize your wagons, reinforce walls, expand storage, increase mobility and prepare for what lies ahead. The deeper you go, the harsher it gets.

Risk, Reward, and Craftsmanship

Choose your path through the forest carefully, manage your inventory, and extract with your loot before its too late. Resources are rare and space is limited. Decide what to take, what to leave, and how to transform scraps into vital tools, weapons, and supplies.

A Grim 19th-Century Vision

Immerse yourself in a haunting world inspired by gothic horror and religious folklore with a hand-crafted, grim 19th-century aesthetic. Each playthrough is unique, shaped by the people you meet, the horrors you face, and the choices you make

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : Peregrino_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 6.2 GB

MD5SUM : fe19ff32ba210035287fa1e8e19f7925

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (6 core with 3,5 GHz)

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Radeon RX580 (8GB) or Nvidia GTX 1660 (6GB)

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 10 GB available space

* Additional Notes: SSD (Preferred), HDD (Supported). Ultrawide screen supported.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (6 core with 3,5 GHz) or Intel i5-10400F (6 core with 2,9 GHz)

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Radeon 6700xt (12GB) or Nvidia RTX 3060 TI (8GB)

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 10 GB available space

