AETHUS Free Download

About AETHUS

You are Maeve, ex-mining engineer for the Astral Resource Corporation – ARC – a galactic megacorp that profits by draining entire planets of their resources.

As you take on your own mining claim, you’ll explore the remnants of a doomed science expedition and the abandoned facilities they’ve left behind as Maeve strives to build a stable life of her own, outside of ARCs control.

Armed with nothing but her basic mining equipment, tales from her beloved grandad, and her loyal AI drone companion, can you unravel the mystery of an incredibly powerful new element and uncover the dark secrets that the corpos would rather keep buried?

Key Features

Grow plants, raise fish and prospect for gems in your cozy habitats which you can decorate with almost any item you come across.

Upgrade your suit and mining drone companion to explore deeper and further into the world.

Story is not an afterthought in AETHUS – there’s always new narrative to drive you forward.

Looking for a laid-back exploration experience? Maybe a hardcore survival challenge? Want to mix and match?…

Use the available Game Modifiers to set up your perfect game settings, then adjust them at any time while playing.

I am self-published, self-funded, and fully committed to old-fashioned ethical game development.

No use of AI, no early access, no microtransactions or purchaseable cosmetics.

System Requirements of AETHUS

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 Processor: Quad-core Intel or AMD 2.5 GHz or superior. Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD RX-6000 series or newer / Intel® Arc™ A-Series Graphics Cards or newer / NVIDIA RTX-2000 series or newer. DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 4 GB available space Additional Notes: Try the free demo to judge performance if you’re unsure! Progress carries over to the full game.



