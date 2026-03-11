Fear The Timeloop v1.1.2 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Chasing a relentless serial killer, you wake up in a hospital you’ve never seen before. Your body bears a grievous wound that will kill you in fifteen minutes if you do nothing. Yet even in death, you rise again, carrying the memories of everything you’ve endured.

Gain experience, adapt, and survive the time loop in this third-person survival horror – Fear the Timeloop.

Despite your critical condition, you must face an even greater threat: bloodthirsty monsters. The hospital is surrounded by mysterious figures, ready to kill anyone who steps outside.

The only person who can help you is Sheriffs deputy Rose Watters. But neither she nor you know what horrors lurk in the dark corners of Saint Heritage Hospital – or which memories from the past might come rushing back.

Key Features:

* A time loop at the core of both story and gameplay mechanics.

* A flexible ability system that can be tailored to your preferred playstyle.

* A branching dialogue system that reacts to your early choices and the path you take through the loop.

* Metroidvania-inspired elements that let you revisit previously inaccessible areas to unlock new abilities and discover valuable items.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game may feature content unsuitable for all ages or inappropriate for viewing at work, including frequent violence, gore, and generally mature themes.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.1.2

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Fear_The_Timeloop_v1_1_2.zip

Game Download Size : 20 GB

MD5SUM : 89b8c7e53287f99874060984a77f8bbd

System Requirements of Fear The Timeloop v1.1.2

Before you start Fear The Timeloop v1.1.2 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 (64 bit) Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-7500 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 570 with 4GB VRAM / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 20 GB available space Additional Notes: Expected performance (on “Minimum” mode): 1080p/30 frames per second.



Recommended: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)/Windows 11 (64 bit) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i7 8700 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6600 / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 20 GB available space Additional Notes: Expected performance: 1080p/60 frames per second.



