Astro Fighters 2 TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action game.

Astro Fighters 2 TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

STORY

10 years have past since you blasted away the invading alien threat and now they’ve re-armed ready to take revenge.

You are being forced out of retirement to once again battle the alien force intent on making our species extinct so they can bleed our planet of its valuable resources.

Use all your skills as a pilot to dodge and weave your ship past the onslaught of bullets, deploy special weapons, bombs and even slow down space time itself to give yourself the edge and restore peace to our galaxy.

FEATURES

* Single and Two Player modes (local co-op or via remote play together)

* Vertical scrolling non-stop bullet hell action

* 3 x Ship Options with distinct fire configurations

* Over 15 special collectable items which can be deployed at will

* Twin special item slots which can be hot swapped during gameplay

* Tough challenging gameplay to test your shooter skills

* Mid level boss encounters

* End level boss battles to weed out unworthy players

* Build up your graze points gauge by skimming bullets and collecting medals

* Spend graze points and deploy your special spread shot or bombs (rips through enemy fire)

* Spend points to slow down time for more precise evasions

* Steam online high score leader boards

* Steam achievements

* 4 Difficulty modes for enhanced replayability (higher bonuses for tougher difficulty runs)

* Gauntlet Mode (unlockable procedurally generated endless mode)

Difficulty modes unlocked by game completion

Gauntlet modes unlocked by Level 3 completion on Normal Mode

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

AI was used initially to prototype a design of the logo for the 1st game Astro Fighters.

This design has been manually adjusted from the AI concept and now forms a part of the Astro Fighters and Astro Fighters 2 logo designs.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Astro_Fighters_2_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 6.1 GB

MD5SUM : 2478e1092950fe40f59e6f3f4f014df3

System Requirements of Astro Fighters 2 TENOKE

Before you start Astro Fighters 2 TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Ryzen 5 or Intel Equivelent

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: GTX 1050

* Storage: 8 GB available space

* Sound Card: Onboard Sound

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Ryzen 7 or Intel Equivelent

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GTX 3050 or Better

* Storage: 8 GB available space

* Sound Card: Onboard Sound

Astro Fighters 2 TENOKE Free Download

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