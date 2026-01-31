The House of Tesla v1.08 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure game.

We are hard at work to bring you a brand-new adventure from Blue Brain Games, the creators of The House of Da Vinci. You can expect new handcrafted puzzles, hauntingly beautiful locations, and challenges for your brains gray (or blue) matter. You will be able to look at the world through the eyes of one of the most famous inventors, the father of electricity, the man behind alternating current, the science wizard, Nikola Tesla.

You will need to be industrious and peer under the surface to prevail.

Science brings mysteries toward the light one by one, strips them of their secrets, and makes them part of something greater. It is true that some myths are rooted too deeply, are too resilient, and even seem like having a mind of their own as they resist men of science trying to shine the light of understanding. But in the end, science and mystery are anything but anathema to each other. On one stormy night, a person was brought to this world. A child of darkness and a child of light, full of mysteries and full of scientific curiosity, just starting to build a myth of their own.

You will explore the eerie abandoned industrial buildings of Nikola Teslas most ambitious facility in Wardenclyffe, which was meant to become an important city where the future is today and every societal process is improved upon by the principles of free wireless electrical energy.

Through the eyes of the man himself youll watch the important moments that lead to the construction and later to the fall of the famous Wardenclyffe Tower, and slowly uncover the mystery that left you stranded among deserted machines.

* Fresh locations based on real places and plans of the enigmatic Nikola Tesla

* Mysterious story from our take on the Progressive Era America

* New dynamic approach to storytelling using flashbacks into the past

* Use a device that allows you to see and influence the flow of electricity

* New handcrafted puzzles to challenge yourself

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.08

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : The_House_of_Tesla_v1_08.zip

Game Download Size : 8.6 GB

MD5SUM : da30dc77aeb78aaf8ed8e63eea87c4ee

System Requirements of The House of Tesla v1.08

Before you start The House of Tesla v1.08 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

* DirectX: Version 10

* Storage: 10 GB available space

