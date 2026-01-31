FrostBound v1.0.9 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing strategy and indie game.

FrostBound is a roguelike deck-building game set in an endless winter. Lead the construction of your base, plan resources, and fend off relentless enemy waves. With a massive pool of 500+ cards, build an imaginative defense system and forge unprecedented battlefield synergies. Turn the tide, protect the last spark of human civilization, and bring an end to this never-ending winter.

BRAND NEW TURN-BASED CARD TOWER DEFENSE

Enemies are advancing and you must hold the fortress at all costsdont let them break through the leftmost defense line!

Each turn, choose whether to attack or position your troops. Bewarethe harsh cold forces your units to retreat after a single turn, leaving only your sturdiest structures and strongest warriors to stand the test of time.

* A massive pool of over 500 cards to mix and match.

* Four unique factions, each with distinct playstyles and surprising synergy when combined.

* A unique elite card system, letting you experience growth within each battle.

* 10 powerful starting heroes, each with a signature skill to lead you to victory.

* Over 100 upgradable buildings to reshape the entire battlefield.

* More than 70 enemiescan you withstand their overwhelming assault?

Civilization has been frozen in time. A mysterious old man, clashing factions, and twisted foes the secrets of this world await your discovery.

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

AI assisted in the design of some game artwork

Game Version : v1.0.9

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

System Requirements of FrostBound v1.0.9

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

* Storage: 5 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 11

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

* Storage: 10 GB available space

