LOST EMBER Rekindled Edition v1.0.8.2 Free Download

The Rekindled Edition of the acclaimed adventure featuring improved visual fidelity powered by Unreal Engine 5!

Owners of the original game will receive the Rekindled Edition for free!

About Lost Ember

A breathtakingly beautiful world holds the secrets of its past for you and your companion to uncover in this 5-hour journey.

Experience the contrasting stories of the fall of mankind and the lush life in a world reclaimed by nature with a wolf as your main character and a determined companion at your side.

Explore the land, sea, and air, as you possess any creature you come across to experience life from a whole new perspective. Fly through gargantuan canyon valleys as a parrot! Tumble through the grass as a wombat! Swim through shimmering lakes as a fish! Your journey will take you from densely wooded jungles, to lush rainforest canopies, to barren desert plains and archaic temples.

Ultimately, you’ll discover a tale of loyalty, despair, and betrayal, as echoes of the lost Yanrana culture come to life in a lush wilderness devoid of man.

Game Version : v1.0.8.2

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6 GB / Intel Arc A380 6 GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 13 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16 GB

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 13 GB available space

