Through the Nightmares v1.0.6 Free Download

Enter the dream in Through the Nightmares! This is a challenge-driven platformer about a benevolent being who sets out to save children from a nightmare they cannot escape.

You are Sandman, the spirit said to bring good dreams. To bring the children back to their families, Sandman must descend into the realm of Morpheus a dream god who twists sleep into prison. Here, every fear ever buried comes alive.

Theyre waiting. But the dream already knows youre here. And it will stop at nothing to ensure you never leave.

BECOME THE DREAM MASTER

Through the Nightmares is a game for people who love platforming challenges and secrets. Each of your (many) deaths will be a lesson, and instant respawns make you always ready to try again.

The core gameplay of Through the Nightmares is designed around three Sandman abilities:

* Size-Shifting Change your size to squeeze through tight spaces, physically manipulate traps, and boost your jump distance. Changing size affects your weight and speed, which changes how you interact with the environment. Mastering this ability is the key to surviving a dreamscape designed to destroy you.

* Downward Strike Smash through walls and floors with a mid-air blow, uncovering new paths and activating mechanisms. Every change to the level persists, even after death.

* Checkpoint Flask Find, pick up, and place this magical item anywhere in the level to create a checkpoint. Flask lets you resurrect three times before being sent back to the start. Death comes quickly, frustration doesnt have to.

You must combine all Sandman abilities to confront Morpheus and escape the nightmare. And if you find the game too easy, there are dozens of secrets waiting to be uncovered by the most daring players!

EXIT LIGHT, ENTER NIGHT

Explore 45 handcrafted levels across three chapters and six haunting locations. Each is shaped by a childs fears and memories from a night spent alone in dark woods to spider-infested suburbs, and a long-rotten castle.

Every chapter is filled with hidden challenges that let you recover what the children have lost in their dreams. Return the lost items to the childrens rooms to uncover the source of their nightmares!

FACE THE NIGHTMARE

In the dream world, everything is out to get you. Ordinary objects twisted by Morpheus magic become brutal traps and monstrous foes.

* Reactive Environment Sandmans abilities interact with the dream world, opening up new pathways. Shrink, grow, or strike to physically manipulate parts of the level.

* Timing Is Everything Environmental threats sync to the beat of the soundtrack, demanding precision and rhythm in your every move.

* Towering Terrors Enormous creatures lurk within the dream, hunting you down. Outrun their clutches or face a swift end.

To survive, you will need to decipher the logic behind every part of the nightmare. One wrong move, and its over until you start again.

DEFY THE DREAM GOD

To free children from the endless nightmare, you must defeat Morpheus. His mind holds the truth about his descent into madness But these are secrets Morpheus will not surrender willingly.

Confront him. Break his hold. Bring the children back to their families or watch them be consumed by the nightmare forever.

Are you ready to face the Dream God?

KEY FEATURES

* Size-Shifting Platforming. Change your size to squeeze through tight spaces, manipulate traps, and discover hidden shortcuts.

* Challenges For Everyone. Enjoy ruthless precision platforming with instant respawns and a unique checkpoint system that lets you control where you respawn.

* Six Unique Locations. Explore dozens of handcrafted levels across three chapters and six different locations based on Nordic folklore, modern-day suburbia, and medieval ruins.

* Reactive Dreamscapes. Manipulate the environment with Sandmans abilities to open up new pathways, discover secrets, and solve tricky challenges.

* Dream Secrets. Collect personal items from each nightmare to learn more about the childrens past, reveal the deeper story, and piece together the truth of what happened to Morpheus.

* Immersive Visuals and Soundtrack. Nightmare dreamscapes are brought to life with striking low-poly art and a haunting original score.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 8 or newer

* Processor: Intel Core i3

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050, Radeon RX470

* DirectX: Version 10

* Storage: 1 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 8 or newer

* Processor: Intel Core i5

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, Radeon RX570

* DirectX: Version 10

* Storage: 1 GB available space

