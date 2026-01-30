GigaBash v1.7.4 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, casual and indie game.

GigaBash v1.7.4 PC Game 2026 Overview

HERE COMES THE ULTIMATE TOKUSATSU SHOWDOWN!

Play as a rampaging Titan and send skyscrapers flying with a single punch; or pilot a Titan-hunting Mech and strike your foes with lightning from the heavens. Wreak havoc or chain thrilling combos to gain Giga Energy to transform into your final form, the terrifyingly titanic S-Class. More crossover characters from legendary IPs available as DLCs.

Go solo or co-op with a friend to challenge against endless waves of enemies and collect perks to help your journey. Some enemies have mutations too, and even Godzilla characters will invade your playthrough. The further you go, the more epic character skins youll unlock.

Face off alone against a lineup of 8 random opponents and one Final Boss to get a higher score. Do you dare to crank up the difficulty for a merciless yet satisfying challenge?

Uncover the origins (and misadventures) of the Titans in 4 unique single-player storylines.

Its simple, 1-4 players battle each other in a variety of fully-destructible maps to be the last Titan standing. Did you suffer an early defeat? Exact revenge on your foes by firing Orbital Lasers or dropping meteors from the convenience of your grave. Available as Local Play or Online Mode where you can cross-play with friends from all platforms (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, XBox, Epic Games).

A casual party game mode filled with wacky minigames for new and veteran players to enjoy together.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.7.4

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : GigaBash_v1_7_4.zip

Game Download Size : 12 GB

MD5SUM : 315418784c18e38bdabe2558fad028e6

System Requirements of GigaBash v1.7.4

Before you start GigaBash v1.7.4 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i3-4160 @ 3.60GHz

* Memory: 6 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 480, GTX 570, GTX 670, or higher

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 15 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectSound compatible (DirectX 9.0c or higher)

* Additional Notes: This game supports XInput- and DirectInput-compatible USB controllers (inc. arcade sticks), such as Xbox 360 controller, Xbox One controller, Steam Controller and the DUALSHOCK wireless controller. It also supports keyboard but not mouse.

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i5-4690K @3.50GHz or AMD FX-9370

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, AMD Radeon R7 370, or higher

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 15 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectSound compatible (DirectX 9.0c or higher)

