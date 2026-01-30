Alices World v20251220 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure game.

The girl opens her eyes in a desolate world, and hears “your” voice from in front of the screen.

You can direct her actions, help her solve mysteries, evade dangers, and find a way to leave this place. Of course, you could also choose not to do so, or even worse, deliberately guide her to death… Just kidding, you surely wouldn’t do that, right?

All characters are voiced.

The voice of the main character, Alice, is provided by Yoshino Aoyama, who also played the main character, Goto Hitori, in the popular anime “Bocchi the Rock!”

Her passionate performance breathes a unique life into the character of Alice.

Join Alice as she uncovers the true secrets of this world.

There is no role-playing

You are who you are, the one who guides Alice in front of the screen.

You can be honest, you can be deceitful, you can help, you can destroy.

But don’t forget, you can’t hide behind another identity.

She’ll remember – remember everything you’ve done.

Explore the barren world of

Faraway towers, uninhabited ruins, and unknown monsters.

Lead her onward to witness the wreckage left behind and their stories.

Combine items and puzzles

The items obtained from the scene can trigger different interactive effects.

Combine props to explore more possibilities.

Minimum:

* OS *: windows 7 or above

* Processor: Intel Core i3 or above

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Intel HD 615 Graphics or above

* DirectX: Version 10

* Storage: 5 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: windows 10 or above

* Processor: Intel Core i5 or above

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 950 or above

* DirectX: Version 10

* Storage: 5 GB available space

