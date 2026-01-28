The Axis Unseen v1.13 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, simulation and indie game.

The Axis Unseen is a heavy metal horror game created by one of the developers of Skyrim and Fallout.

Hunt monsters from folklore in a mysterious open world. Discover enhanced sense powers, elemental arrows, magical abilities and journals from people who came to this world before you. Almost all of the UI exists in the world itself.

Beware, the hunter is also the hunted.

Your entire village of Hunters has been slaughtered by the creatures, can you stop them from being unleashed on our world?

There is a demo for The Axis Unseen and all progress from the demo carries forward seamlessly to the main game.

Reviews/Accolades

A knockout indie entry in gaming. – TechRaptor

Just Purkey Games has made something special Youre off the edge of the map. Here be dragons. But if you play it right, the scariest thing in this world might just be you. -Shacknews

The Axis Unseen is the most Skyrim-like game Ive played since Skyrim stripped back and filtered through the likes of Elden Ring and Praey for the Gods. – The Escapist

The Axis Unseen can be played both as a stealth game or as an intense action game, depending on your personal style and preference.

For people who want a less hardcore experience, the difficulty can be changed at any time and there is even a pacifist mode where you can take pictures of the creatures to unlock things instead. For an extra challenge, there is a permadeath mode.

The Axis Unseen is a game all about immersion and discovery. Your bow shows important UI elements such as how much noise you are making, how much magic you have left and how visible you are. Creatures will track you with sight, sound and smell and and have specific weaknesses.

You have to check your quiver to see how many arrows you have. Tattoos on your hand light up to show your health and active powers.

Can you uncover the mysteries of this world and how to defeat the creatures?

You have a safe area where all of the monsters, powers, magic, equipment and map sections that you find unlock sculptures and a 3d version of the map to look at to help you navigate the world. You can also use this space to seamlessly fast travel around the world without ever needing to open a menu.

You are the only one who has a chance to stop these creatures from continuing to escape into our world.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This Game may contain content not appropriate for all ages, or may not be appropriate for viewing at work: Frequent Violence or Gore, General Mature Content

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.13

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : The_Axis_Unseen_v1_13.zip

Game Download Size : 25 GB

MD5SUM : 831d765ca7afcc11846c81a2c9189fd4

System Requirements of The Axis Unseen v1.13

Before you start The Axis Unseen v1.13 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10+ 64-bit Processor: i7-3770k/Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: 4 GB VRAM GeForce GTX 980/Radeon RX 580 DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 24 GB available space Sound Card: DX11 compatible Additional Notes: Supports DLSS, FSR and XeSS

Recommended: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10+ 64-bit Processor: i7-3770k/Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: 8 GB VRAM NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 24 GB available space Sound Card: DX11 compatible Additional Notes: Supports DLSS, FSR and XeSS



