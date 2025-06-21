Five Nights at Freddys Secret of the Mimic RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.

Enter the abandoned workshop of Murrays Costume Manor and unravel the mystery left behind by the reclusive inventor, Edwin Murray. In Five Nights at Freddys: Secret of the Mimic, youll step into a world where every dark corner holds a secret and every flicker of light hints at an ever-present threat. The Mimic, a prototype endoskeleton, can adapt to any costume and become any character, including what you fear most. Armed with only your wits, a few gadgets, and a heavily redacted corporate briefing, youll attempt to retrieve Fazbears prized prototype technology while grappling with cryptic clues and a relentless shadow determined to dispatch all unwanted company.

Prepare for heart-pounding thrills as you explore the labyrinth of the deserted Costume Manor, discovering remnants of Edwins unfinished work and eluding the monster hes created. Experience Five Nights at Freddys: Secret of the Mimic, and survive the mystery and madness. Five Nights at Freddys: Secret of the Mimic will be available on June 13th, 2025.

Disclaimer: Fazbear Entertainment is not responsible for whatever you awaken in the dark.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10/11

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1500X / Intel i5-8400

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB / AMD RX Vega 56 8GB

* Storage: 20 GB available space

