WARNING: This video game may potentially trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy. Player discretion is advised.

Blasfemia is a first-person horror game.

You are trapped in a seemingly normal apartment but realize early on that you’re not alone. Explore a handcrafted, detail rich environment in a tense and terrifying atmosphere and try to find a way out before an ominous entity gets to you.

The game is set in an apartment in which a tragedy unfolded. Learn more about the people who lived here as you progress and beware of the sinister entity slowly growing it’s presence.

Please find a way out before it’s too late. The many secrets these walls hold are the answer to your situation or the next step towards your demise? As a player, we expect you’ll use your investigative wits to uncover the truth and decide your destiny for yourself.

You are defenseless. There are no weapons to find. The entity grows stronger and could be lurking at any corner, waiting to strike. The only way to beat it is by outsmarting it. You’ll be able to pick up items, interact with the environment and solve puzzles. Each step or action you make could be taking you closer to your salvation… Or to your very end.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game may contain content not appropriate for all ages, or may not be appropriate for viewing at work: Audio Description of a Violent Crime, Mention of Suicide and General Mature Content.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

System Requirements of Blasfemia TENOKE

Before you start Blasfemia TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

* Processor: 3GHz 4-Core or similar

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

* Processor: 3.5GHz 6-Core or similar

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060

* Storage: 2 GB available space

