Collision Course TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Collision Course TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

An asteroid is hurtling toward the planet! Sneak, scavenge and blast your way through an immersive prehistoric world filled with Humans, Dinosaurs, Droids and Mother Natures fury!

After crash landing you’ll need to try and escape the planet before disaster strikes. Fortunately, a lot of spaceship debris is littered about with weapons, gear and items to assist you along the way to ease the difficulties of the journey.

As you progress you’ll begin to unravel the circumstances that brought you there. However, you are up against your shipmates who will also be struggling to survive and make it home before the impending apocalypse arrives.

And of course, various dinosaur species will be roaming the landscape looking for their last meal, will it be you?

Key Features:

* Unscripted AI to AI Interactions

* Environmental hazards like Earthquakes, small Comet Impacts, Lava Flows

* Immersive Open World Prehistoric Landscape

* Abandoned Facilities / Outposts to Explore

* Large Shipwrecks Basic Survival Elements

* Weather System

* Herbivore Herding

* Dismemberment & Death Animations

* Explorable Caves

* Basic Crafting System w/Meat Cooking

* 24 Hour Time of Day with Multiple Days

* Featured Dinosaurs

+ Utahraptor

+ TRex

+ Spinosaurus

+ Ceratosaurus

+ Stegosaurus

+ Xenoceratops

+ Brachiosaurus

+ Parasaurolophus

+ Alligators

+ Compsognathus

+ Leaellynasaura

+ Baby Utahraptors

+ Mosasaurus

+ Megalodon

+ Any many other smaller creatures

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Collision_Course_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 5.6 GB

MD5SUM : 8f4d31e67798deb38049a7fe43cbaf0f

System Requirements of Collision Course TENOKE

Before you start Collision Course TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10, 11 (64-bit only)

* Processor: Intel i5 7th Gen or AMD Equivalent

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 970, AMD Radeon RX480

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 6 GB available space

* Additional Notes: No ray tracing hardware is necessary to achieve max results.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10, 11 (64-bit only)

* Processor: Intel i5 11th Gen or AMD Equivalent

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, AMD Radeon RX 6600

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 6 GB available space

* Additional Notes: No ray tracing hardware is necessary to achieve max results.

Collision Course TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Collision Course TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





