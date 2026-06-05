Airport Baggage Simulator GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

Airport Baggage Simulator GoldBerg PC Game 2026 Overview

Welcome to Airport Baggage Simulator – My name is Gunther Gewinn and I am the boss here! Recently, a position opened up with us because our previous baggage handler, Rolf, has changed careers.

Flights arrive and matching baggage is delivered for inspection. You pick it up, place it on the table, scan it green or red depending on whether the tag is correct, and then place it on the corresponding output belt. After that, you load it onto a baggage cart at the gate and move on to the next suitcase.

The goal is clear: You want to make the processes in the terminal more efficient and automate them. To do that, you can buy conveyor belts and machines on your tablet. Eventually, you leave the checking and sorting to the machines: baggage is transported through the air by a launcher module onto the next belt and sorted by a scanner machine without you having to intervene.

Our deliveries run reliably: Our employee Horst is responsible for delivering packages. Everything you order on your tablet, he delivers to you in the shortest possible time and in top quality so you can build it directly in the terminal.

Through your work, you can earn promotions and take on new responsibilities. These promotions let you unlock new checks, such as weighing suitcases or using the Substance Sniffer. You can also buy expansions for your hangar on the tablet so you have more space to build.

* Checks & Automation: You start with manual checks and later build machines that take over every step.

* Conveyor Layout: Plan and build your own conveyor belt systems to efficiently bring baggage to the right gates and checks.

* Upgrades & Staff: Improve Horst, speed up the Substance Sniffer, and install automatic release gates or a wall breakthrough to the delivery room.

* New Goals: Expand the terminal area and earn promotions to take responsibility for more gates and new machines.

* Baggage Types: Different baggage types can be unlocked and bring higher income.

* Commission: The more responsibility you take on and the fewer mistakes you make while processing, the more compensation you receive.

* Outlook: Consider the work in Terminal 1 your probation period. If you pass it, new jobs at other airports await you afterward, with different basic conditions. We won’t be running out of work anytime soon! Also, after your probation period, you may take your first look at the house I bought for you and furnish it. A nice interior gives you permanent improvements to your work performance.

If you’ve read this far, my gut tells me that you are exactly the right person for this job. Congratulations!

Ute Gutgelaunt from HR will send you all important information again by email when you start your duties.

I look forward to your first day at work. Always remember: Airport operations tolerate no negligence!

Kind regards

Gunther Gewinn

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : Airport_Baggage_Simulator_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 6.3 GB

MD5SUM : ba3611dae9e3e49b4ddd40e701346fdd

System Requirements of Airport Baggage Simulator GoldBerg

Before you start Airport Baggage Simulator GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.