MindsEye v4658369 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

MindsEye v4658369 PC Game 2025 Overview

Welcome to Redrock

Welcome to the world of MindsEye, a single-player,action-adventure thrillerset in the fictional near future city of Redrock an intense,super-heated, desert metropolis where technology is king.

Man and Machine

Robots carry out manual tasks and an algorithm connects all-seeing devices to make Redrock ‘The Safest City in the World’. Its a living experiment in the existential potential of man and machine. As is the protagonist, Jacob Diaz, a former special-ops soldier haunted by fragmented memories from his MindsEye neural implant.

Fight Your Fate

Youll play as Jacob as he fights to uncover his truth in a world where AI, hi-tech experimentation and unchecked military power shapes every encounter. What starts as a personal quest quickly becomes a mission thats critical to all of humanitys survival as sentient robots rise, propelled by human greed.

Caught in the Crossfire

Central to the games tightly crafted narrative is thevolatile relationship betweenthe eccentric head of Silva Industries, Marco Silva and Redrocks power-hungry mayor, Shiva Vega. Where billionaire Silva wants to change the course of human evolution, Vega wants greater control of his technology andRedrocks citizens in the process.

Intense Combat & Driving

With Jacob caught in the crossfire, getready for explosive combat using an array of advanced weaponry in missions on foot, behind the wheel and in the air. MindsEye is a richly detailed thriller withbest-in-class cinematicsand athought-provoking story about when technology and ambition collide.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Gameplay and cut scenes may contain content not appropriate for all ages, or may not be appropriate for viewing at work. This game contains Violence and General Mature Content.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v4658369

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : MindsEye_v4658369.zip

Game Download Size : 50 GB

MD5SUM : 3930be5e605a78f9c32029d9503e0245

System Requirements of MindsEye v4658369

Before you start MindsEye v4658369 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10/11 64 Bit with latest updates

* Processor: Intel Core i5-12400F / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: 6GB VRAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 70 GB available space

* Additional Notes: SSD required

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10/11 64 Bit with latest updates

* Processor: Intel Core i7-13700K / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: 8GB VRAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 70 GB available space

* Additional Notes: SSD required

MindsEye v4658369 Free Download

Click on the below button to start MindsEye v4658369. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





