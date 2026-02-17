CULTIC v2.02i Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

CULTIC v2.02i PC Game 2026 Overview

Rise up. Fight back.

Gear up to fight your way through the ranks of an insidious cult. Their wretched minds twisted by the will of an unseen entity, you’ll find just as much lead flying back as you dish out, so you’ll have to run, slide, dodge, and make use of your environment to survive in this old-school-inspired shooter.

CULTIC: Chapter One includes 10 maps full of blood, grit, and of course, cultists. After completing the story, you can test your skills in the wave-based Survival Mode, also included with Chapter One.

Get a taste of Chapter Two with the Interlude story map, and then finish the fight with the Chapter Two expansion DLC!

CULTIC gives you the freedom to approach combat your way. You can run in guns blazing, running, jumping, sliding, and dodging to keep out of harms way. If you prefer a slower approach, you can lay traps, let your enemies come to you, and pick them off from the safety of cover. Maybe you prefer to weave in between your foes, leading their attacks towards each other, and turning them against one another. With a full arsenal of mid-century firearms and explosives, you’ll be well equipped to slaughter everything in your path – provided you don’t get slaughtered first.

Combat in CULTIC is fast and deadly. Well-placed shots can take your enemies – and yourself – out of the game quickly. Keep on the move or stick to cover, and use your arsenal wisely to stay alive as you fight your way through cult territory.

CULTIC was styled to feel like a throwback to the shooters of yore, but with the advantages of a modern engine, such as physics, lighting, and a fully 3D game world. The gameplay, audio design, and art are all stylized to create a unique experience.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

CULTIC contains depictions of graphic violence, such as decapitations, severed limbs, bodies exploding, etc.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v2.02i

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : CULTIC_v2_02i.zip

Game Download Size : 2.0 GB

MD5SUM : e93dbacdcab7f217fdfba1d817c62bc1

System Requirements of CULTIC v2.02i

Before you start CULTIC v2.02i Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: AMD FX 6350 / Intel i3 4150

* Memory: 6 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 740

* Storage: 3 GB available space

* Additional Notes: GPU must support DirectX 11

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel i5-9600

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

* Storage: 3 GB available space

