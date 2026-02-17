Megaloot v1.23.1 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, strategy and indie game.

Megaloot v1.23.1 PC Game 2026 Overview

There is a mysterious tower in this world that replicates all sorts of objects from other realities, creating an indefinite space full to the brim with monsters, strange creatures, people, and loot. You have found yourself in this reality, and now its your path.

Entering the tower, you find yourself in fierce battles that require valuable loot items – armor, magic rings, weapons, and much more. These are essential tools for developing your unique builds while clearing the tower’s floors.

Defeat enemies and earn gold, which can be spent on new loot items. Continuously manage your loot to become stronger right in the battle by absorbing the mythical power of the items you discard – even if for a mere moment, but with dedication its enough to ascend to near godhood and kill whatever twisted creature stands in your way.

Use potions and tomes to boost your power, seek out reforged items for unique and enhanced gear, and banish excess loot to refresh the shop with better options. Make the most of every item and be ready for any enemy.

Combine loot strategically to craft dominating builds and become the ultimate power hunter. Balance between strengths and weaknesses to maximize your power to the fullest extent.

Key features:

* 150+ unique loot items with many variations of characteristics that have a synergistic effect to create unique builds

* 27+ stats like Toxicity, Strength, Wisdom, Faith, Recovery, and more, which can be combined with loot and keystones for a unique strategy and tactics

* 10 characters with their abilities

* Simple, addictive, and challenging gameplay

* High replayability at any time

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.23.1

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Megaloot_v1_23_1.zip

Game Download Size : 960 MB

MD5SUM : ee686fbf30b2d3974310fc3ba2da88c6

System Requirements of Megaloot v1.23.1

Before you start Megaloot v1.23.1 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS: Windows 10/11 Processor: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system Graphics: Support for OpenGL 3 Storage: 500 MB available space



Recommended: OS: Windows 10/11 Processor: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system Graphics: Support for Vulkan Storage: 500 MB available space



Megaloot v1.23.1 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Megaloot v1.23.1. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





