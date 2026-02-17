Pyromaniac GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Pyromaniac GoldBerg PC Game 2026 Overview

Introduction:

Play as Nikolas, a 20-year-old guy who found himself lost in an abandoned city… or so he thought it was at first. Explore the cold streets of the city and defend yourself from monsters. Can you get answers to all of this? It’s up to you to find out…

Gameplay:

Throughout the game, you will navigate through a city, searching for a way back to your hometown by exploring different areas and using temporary items you find along the way. Meanwhile, you must defend yourself against deadly monsters with an array of weapons to survive.

Game Features:

* Five Chapters

* Average playtime: Around 2 hours

* Atmosphere of the late 2000s

* Czech City with Soviet Architecture

* Voice Acting

* Unlockable Hard Mode after beating the game

* Unlockable hoodies and gloves after beating the game in certain ways

This game is made entirely by one person, excluding soundtrack and sounds

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game contains stylized depictions of violence, gore, flashing imagery and jumpscares.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : Pyromaniac_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 1017 MB

MD5SUM : 2feff0acbfce8bac0744748fa53cbc3d

System Requirements of Pyromaniac GoldBerg

Before you start Pyromaniac GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 8

* Storage: 650 MB available space

* Additional Notes: these specs are based on what is confirmed to run well and doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the minimum

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10/11

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 1650

* Storage: 650 MB available space

Pyromaniac GoldBerg Free Download

