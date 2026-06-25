I am Coin TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, adventure and indie game.

I am Coin TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Flip, roll, and tumble through every room to reach your goal!

Control your toss to leap from anywhere, just try not to leave a mess.

Use your environment to your advantage to avoid getting lost.

Stop being loose change, and Become Savings!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : I_am_Coin_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.1 GB

MD5SUM : 18af75c3365a2d331102aabf62918fe7

System Requirements of I am Coin TENOKE

Before you start I am Coin TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i3-2377M (1.50 GHz) or equivalent

* Memory: 6 GB RAM

* Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 3000

* DirectX: Version 9.0

* Storage: 700 MB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX9.0 compatible sound card

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i3-5005U (2.00 GHz) or equivalent

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 or better

* DirectX: Version 9.0

* Storage: 700 MB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX9.0 compatible sound card

I am Coin TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start I am Coin TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





