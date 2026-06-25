I am Coin TENOKE Free Download
I am Coin TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, adventure and indie game.
I am Coin TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview
Flip, roll, and tumble through every room to reach your goal!
Control your toss to leap from anywhere, just try not to leave a mess.
Use your environment to your advantage to avoid getting lost.
Stop being loose change, and Become Savings!
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE
- Game File Name : I_am_Coin_TENOKE.zip
- Game Download Size : 1.1 GB
- MD5SUM : 18af75c3365a2d331102aabf62918fe7
System Requirements of I am Coin TENOKE
Before you start I am Coin TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
* OS: Windows 10
* Processor: Intel Core i3-2377M (1.50 GHz) or equivalent
* Memory: 6 GB RAM
* Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 3000
* DirectX: Version 9.0
* Storage: 700 MB available space
* Sound Card: DirectX9.0 compatible sound card
Recommended:
* OS: Windows 11
* Processor: Intel Core i3-5005U (2.00 GHz) or equivalent
* Memory: 8 GB RAM
* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 or better
* DirectX: Version 9.0
* Storage: 700 MB available space
* Sound Card: DirectX9.0 compatible sound card
I am Coin TENOKE Free Download
Click on the below button to start I am Coin TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.