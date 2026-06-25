Wingspan Bird Pack British Birds TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing strategy and indie game.

Wingspan Bird Pack British Birds TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Expand your bird sanctuary with Wingspan Bird Pack: British Birds, featuring species from the British Isles!

Enhance your wildlife preserve with the fan-designed 25 British bird cards with unique powers, and hear them sing in this first digital Bird Pack.

Add new favorites to your collection with bird species from the British Isles never before seen in Wingspan Digital, and unlock an exclusive player portrait.

Give your preserves a splash of varied new feathers.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Wingspan_Bird_Pack_British_Birds_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.8 GB

MD5SUM : 90d46065d8765f18a0a6019a4378b8c9

System Requirements of Wingspan Bird Pack British Birds TENOKE

Before you start Wingspan Bird Pack British Birds TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* OS *: Microsoft Windows 7 / 8 / 10 64 Bit

* Processor: i5-2430M

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GT540

* Storage: 2 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Wingspan Bird Pack British Birds TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Wingspan Bird Pack British Birds TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





