Interdimensional Vending Machine TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing indie game.

Interdimensional Vending Machine TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Interdimensional Vending Machine is a surreal survival game where you play as a strange homeless girl trying to endure a distorted city that has forgotten how to be normal. One night, you discover a vending machine that should not exist. Inserting coins causes it to dispense food and drinks that sometimes defy biology, logic, and even reality itself.

Some items are harmless. Others are grotesque or unnatural. Every purchase is a gamble, and every item affects your hunger, your body, and the world around you.

About the Game

Interdimensional Vending Machine offers a simple but unsettling loop of begging, feeding, and discovery.

Discover the Vending Machine

The vending machine is the center of your survival. It hums and glitches as if it does not belong in this world, accepting only coins and dispensing unpredictable food and drinks. Some items appear normal, while others are disturbing or unnatural. You never know what will come out.

Eat or Drink to Survive

Hunger and thirst are constant dangers in a city with no safety. Every food and drink you receive can help you or harm you, forcing you to think carefully before consuming anything. Eating is no longer just a necessity, but a risky choice where curiosity and survival collide.

Evolve Through What You Consume

What you eat slowly changes what you become. Certain foods cause strange evolutionary shifts that feel both necessary and unsettling. Each change reflects your choices and pushes you further from anything familiar or human.

Beg for Coins on the Streets

Sit on the cold pavement and watch people pass by. Some will ignore you. Some will leave a coin. Some will whisper strange things or shout words of disgust. Every encounter feels uncertain, and every coin you earn is another chance to survive.

Explore a Distorted City

Wander through streets, hidden corners, and strange locations filled with quiet danger. New anomalies appear as you progress, and the environment grows more unstable. The city reacts to what you do and what you become.

Feed Other Strangers

You will meet other wanderers drawn to the vending machines creations. Give them food and see how they respond. Some will thank you. Some will suffer. Their fate depends on your choices.

Transform Your World

Your actions leave marks on the world. Streets grow unfamiliar. Encounters change. New anomalies emerge. The city slowly reshapes itself around your journey, becoming a reflection of what you are turning into.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game contains scenes and images that may be disturbing to some players, such as body horror, gore, disgusting food, alcoholism, edible insects, starvation, death and anorexia.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Interdimensional_Vending_Machine_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.9 GB

MD5SUM : caf935e65bf1f795704bcadd885d3aa3

System Requirements of Interdimensional Vending Machine TENOKE

Before you start Interdimensional Vending Machine TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Support for OpenGL 2.1

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Support for OpenGL 3.3

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Storage: 4 GB available space

Interdimensional Vending Machine TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Interdimensional Vending Machine TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





